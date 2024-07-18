World’s lightest electric bike launched by Monegasque company 

It’s so light, it weighs under 10 kilos!

Following the launch of the HPS Domestique in 2021, the limited-edition Ares range in 2022 and the revolutionary Lotus 136, Monegasque firm HPS has unveiling its latest model: the HPS Alan Walsh Art edition Bike. What makes it special? It’s the lightest e-road bike in the world.

The HPS Alan Walsh Art edition Bike stands out from other electric models because it weighs less than 9 kilos. The battery and motor together tip the scales at just 2.3 kilos.

To achieve this, the company, a pioneer in cutting-edge technology, has worked with materials that are both robust and very light. For example, its monocoque frame is made from carbon, manufactured in Italy, and the wheels are made from the same material. It also has Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres and a modular battery delivering up to three hours of power per charge.

An artistic collaboration

HPS has teamed up with British artist Alan Walsh, based in the Principality and well known for his vibrant, bold and sleek style, to design the HPS Alan Walsh Art edition Bike.

Alan Walsh added his own touch by designing a bike in Monaco’s colours. The HPS Alan Walsh Art Edition Bike’s frame is all red and white colour, with small golden details. And with its luxurious design, there’s clearly no lack of style!

“The aim was to create a bike that was visually appealing and elegant, with a link to Monaco and motor sport, which influence a large part of my art,” explained the artist.

For the duration of the Tour de France, the world’s lightest electric bike will be on display at the Walsh Gallery.

