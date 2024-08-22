Talented Jordan Teze an exciting addition to Hutter’s AS Monaco

AS Monaco’s latest venture into the transfer market has seen them sign the talented Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven.

Arriving on a five-year contract, the 24-year-old Dutch international defender is a terrific purchase to add depth and quality to Adi Hutter’s squad.

A proven performer at the elite level for club and country, the experienced Teze, who can play at right-back or in central defence, will be ready to immediately impact from the outset.

Boasting valuable European experience that includes 47 appearances across the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, Teze appears destined to be a huge asset for Les Monegasques.

Having joined PSV at the age of seven before rising through the ranks impressively on his way to making nearly 200 professional appearances for the Lightbulbs, he should have little worry transferring his multifaceted skill set to his new team ahead of a big season of domestic and Champions League football.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Jordan has made strides at the professional level. He is an athletic, positive and reliable player,” said Teze’s former coach at U19 level for PSV in Geert Brusselers.

“Jordan was not one of PSV’s top talents in the past, but he has always continued to work very hard. He has everything a modern footballer needs. During my period coaching him, Jordan started to realise what it really takes to become a professional footballer.”

Set to shine on both sides of the ball, the physical, athletic and technical Teze will be a brilliant fit to bolster ASM’s backline.

A powerful presser and ball winner, expect him to make life very difficult for opponents due to his awareness, strength and smart timing of his challenges. Moreover, the way he tracks runners, supports his colleagues and holds his own in aerial duels adds to his worth.

Meanwhile, going forward he’s a solid contributor as well, for he embarks on measured underlapping and overlapping runs, fires in dangerous crosses into the box, is competent at keeping possession, can strike slick line breaking passes into the final third and is a crafty dribbler.

Also bringing wonderful leadership qualities and a fierce mindset, this amplifies what a great acquisition the former PSV captain is.

Joining in the prime of his career at the peak of his powers following an excellent last season in the Eredivisie, all the signs are extremely positive that Teze, who ostensibly possesses all the tools needed for success in the modern game, will be one of the shrewdest transfers of the summer.