Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s crucial win over AS Saint-Etienne

AS Monaco began the new Ligue 1 season with a win over AS Saint-Etienne at the Stade Louis II, with Takumi Minamino’s goal proving the difference between the two sides.

In a match littered with VAR drama and controversy, there were many upsides to be extracted from Les Monegasques’ showing even if they weren’t at their best.

Advertising

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this entertaining encounter.

Minamino masterful

The game-changing qualities of Minamino certainly came in handy for Les Rouge et Blanc in this match, as his sublimely taken goal was vital in securing all three points.

Sublime finish by Minamino

While this moment of magic drew the headlines, his impact extended far beyond this, for his intelligent movement and technical skills ensured he was a constant thorn in the side of Les Verts.

A master at exploiting space in dangerous areas in between the lines and in behind the Saint-Etienne backline with his clever positioning and crafty runs, this, in combination with his slick dovetailing with his colleagues, made life very difficult for the away team to keep tabs on him.

Minamino smartly finding space

Indeed, his wonderfully timed and directed depth run after rotating with Folarin Balogun proved the catalyst for his goal, which underlined his menace.

Brilliant run in behind prior to his goal after rotating with Balogun

Moreover, the way he coalesced with not just his fellow attackers, but also nearby full-back Vanderson elevated Monaco’s offensive threat.

Minamino and Vanderson helping form a 4v3

Minamino’s heat map

Also flexing his muscles with the ball at his feet through his dynamic dribbling and imaginative passing, this added to what a terrific night at the office he enjoyed.

Classy through ball by Minamino

Camara’s promising debut

Carrying his classy pre-season into this fixture, Lamine Camara’s full debut for Monaco was extremely encouraging.

Showcasing why Monaco were so keen to bring him in this summer, the talented central midfield performed his roles and responsibilities impressively on both sides of the ball.

Giving his team plenty of energy and intensity in the heart of the pitch, there was much to admire about his defensive exertions, where he pressed with gusto, tracked markers diligently and applied some key interventions to regain possession.

By the numbers, the fact he made 12 ball recoveries, chimed in with three interventions and won two aerial duels demonstrated his stopping worth.

Camara’s actions map

Meanwhile, the Senegalese international was similarly influential in possession, with his tidy ball carrying and measured distribution helping his team progress through the thirds and keep the ball when needed.

Great at weaving away from danger, gaining separation from adversaries with his nifty footwork, switching the angle of attacks and striking the odd line breaking pass, the man who completed 54 of his 58 passes, nine of 10 passes into the final third and won four fouls was a strong offensive contributor.

“At the beginning of the match he was a little nervous, but then he played a very good, balanced match. I am satisfied with his performance,” reflected manager Adi Hutter.

Midfield partner Denis Zakaria then added: “It’s new. We still have to work and have more automatisms. In any case, he’s a great youngster and a great player. I can’t wait to continue playing with him in the next matches.”

Camara’s heat map

Although it’s still early days, all the signs are hugely positive that the gifted 20-year-old will be an exceptional signing for Hutter’s Monaco.

Kohn key towards ASM keeping a coveted clean sheet

Having lost his spot last season to Radoslaw Majecki, who’ll miss the start of the season due to injury, Monaco’s Swiss international goalkeeper Philipp Kohn importantly produced an accomplished showing between the posts on his way to claiming a clean sheet and racking up four saves.

Kohn’s save map

Rising to the fore on many occasions to keep out the away team, his stops to deny Yunis Abdelhamid and Ibrahim Sissoko were especially notable.

Expert stop to deny Abdelhamid

Terrific save to deny Sissoko

Looking comfortable, composed and executing his actions coherently for the most part, this polished outing will serve as a huge confidence-booster for him in his quest to reclaim the starting keeper post.

With Hutter speaking ahead of the match that he’s happy to give Kohn a second chance and that he has full faith in his abilities, the 26-year-old certainly repaid his manager’s trust.