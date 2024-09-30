Monaco's Best
In brief

Monegasque language courses start back soon for adults

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 30 September 2024
1 minute read
class-monegasque
Students of all ages take Monegasque language classes © Monaco Tribune
These courses have been organised every year for almost 30 years. 

Just a few weeks to go before you can learn to speak “munegascu”! The Comité National des Traditions Monégasques (National Committee for Monegasque traditions) has just announced that Monegasque language classes for adults will resume in October.

An information meeting will be held on Tuesday 8 October at 6pm at the Académie des Langues Dialectales (Dialect Language Academy), located at 18 avenue des Castellans in Fontvieille, where newcomers can register for “beginners” classes and those who have already mastered the basics can move on to “advanced” classes.

At the end of the meeting, the days and times for the classes will be decided for the year 2024-2025.

