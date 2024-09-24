No pet left behind: come walk the dog for a good cause

On 5 October, the Principality will be on the move thanks to a highly unusual event. The first ROKETHON is a charity walk where people of all ages can come together for an urgent cause: animal protection and the fight against abandonment. The unique event combines sport, solidarity and awareness-raising.

Every year in France, 300,000 dogs and cats are abandoned – that’s one every two minutes. Spurred on by this dire statistic, the ROKETHON Association has decided to take action. The aim is to raise public and official awareness of the worrying rise in pet abandonment, and to encourage responsible adoption.

Advertising

This first edition of the walk will be held in an enchanting setting: in Monaco, around the Fontvieille marquee. The event’s organisers want to draw attention to the insufficient resources currently available to deal with the crisis. Shelters are overcrowded, costs are rising, and government measures are not meeting animal charities’ expectations.

A fun and friendly event for all animal lovers

On 5 October, the ROKETHON will be putting animals front and centre. From 10am to noon, participants will be able to walk or run with their four-legged friends. Whether you’re an accomplished athlete or an occasional walker, you’re welcome to take part in the charity race, which is open to all abilities and all types of dog. Registrations can be made on the day or in advance by calling 06 88 03 40 50, and are free of charge, so everyone can take part.

The ROKETHON village, set up under the big top in Fontvieille, will be the nerve centre of the event. The awareness-raising and communication village will bring together professionals in the animal world, including vets, dog trainers, animal communication specialists, artists and many others who work in support of animals.

Activities for all the family

As well as the walk, there are plenty of activities to entertain people of all ages. An agility course will be available for the dogs, providing an opportunity to spend some bonding time with them. Visitors will also be able to admire an art exhibition, and the works will be for sale in aid of animals in distress.

At 4pm, a moving “Brigitte Bardot”-themed parade will feature dogs that are up for adoption. Dressed as icons of the 60s, participants will parade with dogs that are looking for a loving home.

Taking action by taking part

The funds raised during the event will be donated to two charities: the Monaco SPA and Paws with Love in Greece, which work hard every day to give abused or abandoned animals a second chance.

Registration for the walk also includes access to the ROKETHON village and a little surprise for your dog. The event is an opportunity for everyone to contribute to this needy cause, while having an enjoyable time.

Additional Information:

There are a number of requirement for paw-ticipants: These include:

ID chip

Up-to-date rabies vaccination.

On leash throughout the event.

Owners are also advised to ensure their pets have the following vaccinations:

Distemper

Parvovirus

Kennel cough (CIRD)

Giardia

Hepatitis

Parainfluenza

Random checks will also be carried out during the race to ensure respect of the health and safety conditions required for such a large-scale event.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène share tender moment as new Monaco SPA shelter inaugurated