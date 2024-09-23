Police chase in Monaco: with no helmet and drunk, man bites policeman after falling off moped

The man with a troubled past was given a heavy prison sentence.

Resisting arrest, absconding, contempt, driving against traffic, failure to wear a helmet, drink-driving… the young father had quite the charge sheet. On 11 September, at 7.34 am, a man on a moped, without a helmet came out of rue Bel-Respiro and took the no-entry, rue Paradis, near the FANB high school.

Unluckily for him, two police officers were at that very spot, on safety patrol at the school. They signalled for the moped to stop. According to their statement, the man told them that he could not stop because he was banned from the country.

The officers proceeded to chase after him on foot, and were quickly joined by a third. As he fled, the driver hit a planter, fell off his moped and tried to run off. However, he was caught by the officers who attempted to restrained him.

But the defendant didn’t want to go quietly. He wrestled violently, even biting one of the police officers. Insults and threats followed: “Son of a b*tch,” “When I get out, I’ll stiff you.”

During the hearing, Judge Florestan Bellinzona asked him to explain his reaction. Still worked up, the accused replied: “I was being tortured, strangled and assaulted, I didn’t feel like being nice.”

Somewhat irritated, the judge continued: “You know you are not allowed to stay in Monaco. What were you doing in the Principality?” The man sheepishly explained that he had spent the evening at a female friend’s house and had slept there. He added: “I wanted to get away so I wouldn’t lose the moped. I just bought it. And in the end, I’ve lost everything, it’s awful. I’m so sorry, I’m in the wrong.”

Two of the police officers present filed a civil suit, claiming damages: €1,000 for one of them, and €1,500 for the one who was bitten.

A troubled life story

The defendant hasn’t had a straightforward life. A painter in the building trade, he was forced to go back to live with his mother, as his rented property was let out to tourists in the summer. He has a long criminal record: 27 convictions for theft, possession of stolen goods, housebreaking, driving without a licence and possession of drugs. As the judge read it out in detail, the accused, looking serious, kept his eyes glued to the ground. At just 37, he has already spent 12 years behind bars.

“Sometimes I hit myself. I realise I need help. Honestly, I’m sick of it,” he said. “Ever since I was a child, I’ve been beaten up.” He tried to explain himself: “I have a troubled past that’s hard to leave behind, but I’ve grown up. I feel better these days. I pay my bills, my taxes. I think I’m a respectable person now.”

His last conviction, for drug trafficking, in Monaco dates back to 2017. His last spell in prison and the birth of his daughter had prompted him to settle down.

In her closing arguments, the prosecutor took his complicated past into account. She said she didn’t want “to compromise his rehabilitation since 2017,” but did want to protect the people of Monaco. She regretted that Monegasque law didn’t allow him to be convicted of endangering others and that there are no violence awareness courses in the Principality. For all these reasons, she requested four months’ imprisonment, three of which to be suspended, and a five-year driving ban in Monaco.

A heavy sentence

However, the court decided to go further. The defendant was sentenced to nine months in prison, banned from driving in Monaco for five years, fined €45, and ordered to pay €1,500 and €1,000 to the two police officers.

“It’s up to me to find a solution,” sighed the defendant, as he concluded his statement.