Princess Caroline attends diploma ceremony for 21 new nurses

Nurses receive their diploma after three years’ training and healthcare assistants after one year.

The IFSI and IFAS graduating classes have reached the end of several intense years and received their diplomas and badges at the traditional ceremony honouring compassion, respect for others and self-sacrifice.

As Patron of the Institute, Princess Caroline was present alongside Christophe Robino, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Franck Lobono, National Councillor representing the President of the National Council Thomas Brezzo, and Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital.

The Director of the Institut de Formation en Soins Infirmiers (IFSI – Nursing Care Training Institute), Josette Piazza-Cadiou, congratulated the students on their hard work, and reminded them of the values of the IFSI and the Institut de formation d’aide-soignant (IFAS – Healthcare assistant training institute). “Since 1929, our values have been: loyalty, respect, discipline, responsibility, skill, compassion and respect for others,” she said in her speech.

The two top graduates, Laetitia Racca (IFAS) and Marine Guicheney (IFSI), warmly thanked the Institute’s teaching team and CHPG management, emphasising how lucky they were to train in such a high-quality establishment.

In all, 21 nurses from the “Elie Semoun” class of 2021-2024 and 13 students from the 2023-2024 class of healthcare assistants successfully completed their studies.