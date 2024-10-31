Analysis: Thilo Kehrer – AS Monaco’s defensive maestro

The consistently superb showings of Thilo Kehrer have been one of the key highlights from AS Monaco’s exceptional start to the new season.

Since joining ASM on an initial loan last January, Kehrer, who made the switch permanently to the Principality club in the summer, has impressively established himself as a key cornerstone in Adi Hutter’s backline this crusade particularly after some nervy moments at the end of the previous term.

“I am happy that he is showing very good performances here in Monaco, and that he is one of the leaders of this team with Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo to name a few. Then, it is not my role to talk about the selection of one of my players, in this case Germany. In any case what I can say is that we are very satisfied with Thilo’s performances,” Hutter said.

Showcasing on countless occasions how vital his experience, leadership qualities, stopping skills and work in possession is, Les Monegasques’ vice-captain has hardly put a foot wrong this campaign.

An integral component of an ASM defence that holds the joint-best defensive record in Ligue 1 (only conceded six goals), it was interesting to hear his response when asked on how valuable he sees himself to the team. “It’s more a question for the coach or Thiago. Before arriving, I was clear about the role I wanted to take and what I was looking for in terms of team and style of play. I’m happy to be here in this club, in this squad and with what’s happening at the moment,” he commented.

“I am focused on what I do and on the routines I have. The work we do is really very good. I came in January with experience and a background, it is something that I take with me to give it to the service of the team afterwards. The coach lets me express myself, I am happy with that.”

Clearly loving life under Hutter and being an integral figure in his offensively-geared philosophy, all the signs are positive that this outstanding Monaco can keep up their elite level.

“Our playing philosophy is very modern. It contains risks, for sure, but there are many benefits because we can show our dominance, as the Red Star coach said. It is a pleasure to hear that because we work very hard and we focus on the details. It is something positive and it boosts us. We know what we want to do on the pitch,” Kehrer explained.

“There are sometimes games where we play less well, others where we are better, but we have a clear style of play systematically. This unity in the squad makes us strong, a good team spirit and it goes both ways, in attack and in defence. Our philosophy is the same for each system. We want to play with an attacking and fast style of play, but defence is the basis of all that, and we don’t want to concede goals.”

Defending with authority and conviction, there’s been plenty to admire about his stopping contributions. Be it breaking up play with crucial interventions on the ground and in the air, diligently tracking runners, supporting teammates or taking on blown marking assignments, he’s certainly playing his part.

Attentive, awake to threats, positionally astute and communicating well with his teammates, this has all amplified his impact and gone a long way towards ASM being such a defensive force.

Also holding his own with the ball at his feet, his considered passing, nifty ball carrying and knowledge of where best to situate himself in build-up to give his team numerical and positional superiority to beat the press has seen him flex his muscles in this phase too.

By the numbers, the fact he ranks 10th for recoveries (12.39 per 90), 14th for aerial duels (4.04 p90 at 65.63%) and 20th for progressive passes (8.60 p90) among defenders in Ligue 1, plus has completed 3.64 interceptions p90, 2.49 clearances p90 and 6.21 passes into the final third p90 further accentuates his worth.

As a result of his tremendous form, many have called for him to be selected again for the German national team. But Kehrer is remaining calm despite his eagerness to return to the fold, addressing the topic in a measured way.

“I obviously want to be in the national team, I’ve always said that, but it doesn’t just depend on me, there are other factors. The coach decides the squad and then calls up the players. I wasn’t there last time, but I give my best in training to perform well in matches. I’m focused on that alone,” he stated.

If he keeps up his fantastic form then surely Julian Nagelsmann will have no choice but to select him. All that will have to wait for now, for he’s fully concentrated on Monaco and ensuring they extend their remarkable start to this crusade.

Thriving at Monaco under a manager who completely trusts and believes in him, all the signs point to him continuing being an indispensable member of Hutter’s Monaco within a framework that’s empathically getting the best out of him.