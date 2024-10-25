Charles “Perceval” Leclerc tests out supersonic Rafale with French Air Force

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc took part in an extraordinary experiment this week. He took the controls of a Rafale for the first time, during a training mission with the French Air Force, an adventure you can watch in the “Charles Leclerc: Supersonique” documentary that will air on French TV channel CANAL+ on 3 November.

“Are you ready to go supersonic, Charles?” the young Monegasque driver was asked as he (literally) took off on the unprecedented adventure. Taking his seat in the Rafale, Leclerc had a rare opportunity to compare what it feels like to drive a F1 single-seater and a fighter jet that is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 1,912 kph.

In an engaging Top Gun-style teaser posted on social media, he is seen walking towards the impressive aircraft before soaring over the sparkling waters of the Mediterranean.

A unique sensation

Charles Leclerc makes no secret of his excitement, although he does admit to a little apprehension: “I’ve never been very confident on a plane,” he says. However, the adrenalin is palpable when he adds: “But with the Rafale, it’s more like being in a rocket. All I know is I’m going to feel a lot of Gs.”

The unique experience is not just about speed, it’s also about the power and agility of an aircraft that we can’t fail to be impressed by. The Ferrari driver laughingly asks the fighter pilot about any potential dangers, perhaps a button that should be avoided. The pilot’s response was equally drone: “Apart from the ejector handle you mean? Not really.”

A must-see documentary

The Charles Leclerc: Supersonique documentary, scheduled to air on 3 November at 5 pm on CANAL+, promises to take viewers behind the scenes of a thrilling experience. And one that speed, aviation and motor sport fans won’t want to miss.

“What an incredible opportunity Canal+ gave me to pilot such a machine. To be able to compare that speed feeling with what I usually experience in a Formula One car was very special,” wrote the Monegasque driver on his Instagram account, accompanied by some fabulous photos.

