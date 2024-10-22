Monaco's Best
Events

Over 80 local artists on show at Monaco’s ‘Forum des Artistes’

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 22 October 2024
1 minute read
Forum-des-Artistes-2024_900x900
This will be the 7th edition of the Monaco Artists' Forum © Department of Cultural Affairs
The exhibition comes to the Principality every two years.

Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, the 7th edition of the ‘Forum des Artistes de Monaco’ will take place from Friday 8 to Thursday 14 November 2024 at the Auditorium Rainier III. Its aim is to support local artists by offering them a space to showcase their work to the public.

This year, over 80 amateur and professional Monegasque and resident artists will be showing off their paintings, sculptures and photos. And new exhibitors mean new artistic techniques to discover as we journey through the works in display.

One of the highlights of the Artists’ Forum will once again be the People’s Choice award, which will take place until Monday 4 November on the www.forumdesartistes.mc website. Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite work from among all those on display.

Practical information

  • Where: Auditorium Rainier III
  • When: From 8 to 14 November 2024
  • From 1 to 7 pm
  • Free admission
  • For further information call +377 98 98 83 03