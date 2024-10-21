Art Collect celebrates creativity with new temporary exhibition 

Works by a dozen promising artists can be seen from 30 October to 13 November 2024.

Art lovers, collectors and inquisitive visitors are invited to stop by Espace 22 for Art Collect’s fifth temporary exhibition ACT V, curated by the duo Christian & Loélia Lange.

Artists from all over France and Monaco will be taking centre stage, bringing their own vision of contemporary art to the show. The line-up includes Alexandra Icart, Anval, Boris Rachkovskiy, Catherine Cayssials, Corinne Pirault, Elena Papernaya, Natasha Godet, Nouna, Olga Volga, Salette Viana, Christian & Loélia Lange and Thierry Mordant. Mordant is a leading figure in the philately field, thanks to the fifty or so stamps he has designed for the Prince’s Palace and others for France, New Caledonia, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Belgium.

The opening will take place on 30 October 2024 from 6 pm. The ACT V exhibition will then be open to the public from 11 am to 6 pm, except on Sundays and 1 November.

For several years, Art Collect has been committed to supporting and promoting emerging talent by offering them a platform to present their work to an international audience, as proved by the new exhibition.

