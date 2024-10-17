Prince Albert II and Charles Leclerc attend closing gala of Festival des Étoilés Monte-Carlo

Prince Albert II with Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, Chef Emmanuel Pilon, Chef Yannick Alléno, Chef Dominique Lory, Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Mr and Mrs Louis Ducruet, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux, Chef Marcel Ravin and Chef Alain Ducasse © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The event took place on Saturday 4 November in the magnificent setting of the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.

The 2024 edition of the “Festival des Étoilés Monte-Carlo” kicked off on 20 April, with the same winning recipe: dinners prepared by duos of international star chefs such as Chef Simon Rogan of the Louis XV-Alain Ducasse, Chef David Toutain of the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin, Chef Yohan Conte of the Grill de l’Hôtel de Paris and Chef Richard Lee of the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, one of Yannick Alléno’s restaurants, at the Hôtel Hermitage.

Alain Ducasse © Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

Dominique Lory © Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

Emmanuel Pilon © Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

Yannick Alleno © Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

Marcel Ravin © Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

Yasunari Okasaki © Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

To close the fourth edition, a gala dinner was held in the presence of Prince Albert II, Louis Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb and Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, among others!

The exclusive event was opened by Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, and brilliantly hosted by Sophie Menut Yovanovitch, editor-in-chief of the fine dining magazine Cuisine & Vins de France.

150 years of the Hôtel de Paris wine cellars

This year, the gala dinner paid tribute to one of the jewels of Monegasque heritage, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo wine cellars. Which is why the sommeliers from the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – Mathias Negro, Maxime Pastor, Gérard Veyrat and Franck Damatte – worked with the chefs to create exceptional food and wine pairings. The aim was to celebrate fine dining, ‘Monte-Carlo style’.

© Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

A star-studded dinner

To delight the taste buds of the 136 prestigious guests, the Michelin-starred chefs from the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer put on a six-course gourmet dinner. On the menu were appetisers, langoustine, scallops, turbot and cardoon by Denis Heritier.

© Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

As for the wine, bottles from the Hôtel de Paris cellars were served, including an 1855 Château Doisy-Daën Cru Classé, a “Clos de la Pucelle” Puligny-Montrachet Premier Cru and a Château Calon-Ségur Saint-Estèphe Troisième Grand Cru Classé.

© Monte-Carlo / Société des Bains de Mer

