SPORTEL Awards 2024: A stellar jury to celebrate sport

For 35 years, the SPORTEL Awards have been recognising the best sports works of the past year in two categories: The Golden Podiums and the Renaud de Laborderie Book Prize © SPORTEL Awards

The 31st edition of the SPORTEL Awards promises to be a grand affair, with a prestigious panel of judges chaired by fencing icon Laura Flessel-Colovic. From 27 to 29 October, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco will be filled with the year’s finest sporting images, with key figures from a wide variety of backgrounds.

On Thursday 10 October, the organisers of the SPORTEL Awards 2024 announced an exceptional panel of judges, eminent representatives of sporting values. It is headed up by Laura Flessel-Colovic, five-time Olympic medallist and an iconic figure in French fencing. As a former French sports minister, she brings not only her impressive career, but also a passionate vision of the sporting world to the table.

Alongside Laura are a host of talents as diverse as they are dedicated: Pauline Déroulède, France’s top wheelchair tennis player, epitomises determination with her three consecutive French championship titles. The art of movement will also be in the spotlight with Mathieu Forget, the photographer who captures the very essence of athletics in his images.

Among the other members of the jury, Jackson Richardson, the French handball legend whose record of achievements is a veritable sporting fairytale, will be contributing his expertise, while Céline Jobert, a specialist in sports marketing, will be assessing the works from an innovative angle.

Stéphane Le Goff, a reporter who has covered many major events, and Robert Colle, vice-president of the Monegasque Ski Federation, complete the incredibly skilled jury. Finally, Florent Pietrus, European basketball champion, will be the jury’s peace spokesperson, as they select the year’s most outstanding works.

An exceptional ceremony

The awards evening, scheduled for Monday 28 October at 7.45 pm, promises to be full of emotion and celebration. Hosted by former decathlete Marc Maury, it will bring together Olympic champions and celebrities to discuss the finest sporting moments of the year. The winners will be revealed in a festive atmosphere, showcasing the best slow-motion sequences, the finest documentaries and the most creative advertising campaigns.

Among the prizes, the Prix de l’Autobiographie 2024 (autobiography award) will be presented to Dominique Rocheteau for his Foot Sentimental. The book is full of nostalgia and profound musings about the world of football, and will enable readers to experience the glorious moments and challenges of professional sport.

With surprises and thrills in store, the SPORTEL Awards 2024 promises to be an unmissable event for all sports fans. Make sure you’re at the Grimaldi Forum for a celebration of the brightest talents of our time!

