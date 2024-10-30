SPORTEL Awards 2024: Memorable and emotional evening celebrates sport

The winner of the prize for the best documentary series, in partnership with Monaco's Barbagiuans: 'Handball, une histoire de familles' by Clément Brin © SPORTEL Awards

On Monday 28 October, the magic of sport was once again on display at the SPORTEL Awards ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum. Broadcast live by TVMonaco, the Principality’s national public channel on the TV5 Monde network, the evening lived up to all its promises, combining emotion and a celebration of sporting achievements.

The festivities kicked off with an impressive parade of champions on a purple carpet, a nod to the Paris 2024 Olympic athletics track. Presented by Marc Maury, a former decathlete and rugby player, the ceremony, which was held in the sumptuous Prince Pierre hall, brought together some of the most emblematic figures in the sporting world, from athletes with impressive records to promising young hopefuls.

The ‘Podiums d’Or’ (Golden Podiums) honoured the year’s finest sporting moments, while the Renaud de Laborderie Book Prize was awarded to the best sport-related work: The Last Heroes: 100 Moments of Olympics Legend by Olivier Margot and Étienne Bonamy, published by Assouline.

Trophies presented by famous athletes

A host of renowned athletes came on stage to present the awards to the winners, chosen by a diverse 2024 jury that was chaired by Laura Flessel-Colovic, fencing icon and former French Sports Minister .

She was joined by sports personalities from a wide range of backgrounds, including Mathieu Forget, photographer and dancer, Pauline Déroulède, France’s No. 1 wheelchair tennis player, Stéphane Le Goff, journalist, and many others.

An exceptional show

The event included a striking acrobatic performance by Nicolas Fleury, who captivated the audience on his bike, while sharing the values of sport. Nelson Monfort’s interviews with recent French medallists also added an extra dimension of intensity to this exceptional evening.

Managing Director Laurent Puons said: “This ceremony celebrates images and stories that illustrate sport’s finest values. Our champions embody courage, perseverance and excellence, qualities that SPORTEL Awards is proud to celebrate. Each trophy presented this evening is a recognition of these remarkable efforts, and we are delighted to have our event echo around the sporting world.”

Louis Ducruet, representing Prince Albert II, brought the evening to a close by presenting the ‘Prix de la Légende’ (Legend award) to the illustrious Nikola Karabatic, three-time Olympic champion, four-time world champion and a prominent figure in French and international handball.

The ‘Prix de l’Autobiographie’ (Autobiography prize) was awarded to Dominique Rocheteau, a French football icon and Euro 1984 winner, for his book Foot Sentimental, hailed for its authenticity and depth.

Marine Picoulet, Head of SPORTEL Awards, concluded: “Tonight, we celebrate champions from all walks of life, whose journeys are a testament to sacrifice, passion and pushing their limits. Each athlete, whatever their challenges, inspires future generations to pursue their dreams with determination. Honouring these exceptional performances is at the core of our mission, because they are a reminder that courage, resilience and inner strength are the fundamental values of sport. We hope that these inspiring stories will encourage others to embark on their own sporting adventure, whatever path they take.”

