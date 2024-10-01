Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s dramatic win over Montpellier

Although AS Monaco needed some last-gasp heroics from Lamine Camara to mark their Centenary fixture in fine style, there was no doubting their overall dominance in their 2-1 triumph vs. Montpellier.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this tough encounter.

Multifaceted Embolo

AS Monaco’s exceptional forward continues to showcase just what an integral member of Adi Hutter’s squad he is, as he put in another game-changing display.

Despite starting the game by missing two chances he’d usually gobble up, the Swiss international notably didn’t let this weigh him down, for he went on to provide two pivotal assists to help propel ASM to a thrilling win.

Sublime assist by Embolo for Monaco’s opener

Quality hold up play and assist for Camara’s winner

Such a hugely challenging proposition for any defence to handle, Montpellier were his latest victim, with them struggling to cope with his unique blend of physicality, athleticism and technical skills.

A key figure when dropping deep to link and hold up play with his back to goal, which were decisive aspects towards both of his assists, and when Les Monegasques needed to quickly go long, he constantly served as an ideal outlet for teammates to use both in the air and on the ground.

So good at pinning markers, creating space for teammates and taking advantage of weaknesses in the opposition shape with clever runs in behind and into the box, his presence yet again was crucial upfront.

Also contributing on the defensive phase with his pressing, this added to Breel Embolo’s outstanding contribution on what was a very special night for the Principality club.

Camara the hero

Entering the fray with roughly 20 minutes left to play as a number 8, as Hutter altered his shape into a 4-4-2 diamond, it was nothing short of impressive how Camara rose to the occasion on the big stage to clinch all three points for his team at the death.

Camara’s sensational strike

Having joined in the summer from FC Metz, the Senegalese international certainly deserves praise for settling in well, for he’s already impacted many matches with his strong performances on both sides of the ball.

This clash was no different, with his energy and determination proving vital, in a match where he was just the difference-maker Monaco needed.

“Lamine is a very young player, he had a very good reaction tonight. He played for Metz last season, who were relegated. It’s a good transfer for us, he has made a very big development here and today he is the one who decides the outcome of the match. I like this kind of player,” Hutter said afterwards.

@AS Monaco

While it’ll be hard to top the phenomenal moments he’s already enjoyed by scoring against Barcelona and in this one, expect him to keep going from strength to strength within Hutter’s ASM and establish himself as a truly elite midfielder, for he’s got all the talent needed to eventually reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Centenary celebrations

What a tremendous evening it was for all associated with the club, as they were treated to a pulsating finale to send the Stade Louis II into raptures courtesy of Camara’s 98th minute winner.

With so many influential and important club figures in attendance, such as Prince Albert II and President Dmitry Rybolovlev, and roughly 50 legends of the Les Rouge et Blanc, including Delio Onnis, Ludovic Giuly, Jean-Luc Etorri, Arsene Wenger, Leonardo Jardim, Claude Puel, Gerard Banide, Danijel Subasic, Eric Abidal, Ali Benarbia, Emmanuel Petit, Marco Simone and Andreas Zikos, Hutter’s team ensured this historic occasion was a night to remember.

@AS Monaco

@AS Monaco

“The emotions were really high, everyone wanted this win and we are very happy to have achieved it tonight. The red card helped, of course, but as a coach you always have to believe in your players until the end, even when the fans thought it was over. It’s just football! You can imagine that we didn’t want to play for a draw here because it would have been a disappointment. But in the last moments, we scored in the 98th minute thanks to Lamine Camara,” reflected the Austrian tactician.

@AS Monaco

“I am happy for the supporters, the players who have been at the club and all the coaches. When I learned that Arsene Wenger was here, it is a big family here and this victory is a gift for all these people present.”

Following this emotional match that will forever remain engraved in the memory of those associated with the club, all eyes now turn to their Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb, where they’ll be doing everything in their power to keep up their momentum to extend their unbeaten start to the season to eight matches.