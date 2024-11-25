An educational morning with Princess Charlene to prevent drowning

Drowning causes approximately 300,000 deaths each year worldwide.

In response, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation organised another awareness raising event at the Grimaldi Forum on the morning of Friday, November 22. With Princess Charlene in attendance, 310 Cours Préparatoire (CP – UK year 2, US 1st grade) pupils in Monaco came to learn more on the subject.

An educational morning geared towards prevention

In collaboration with the National Education Department, the Monaco Red Cross, the fire brigade, the Maritime Police and the Monaco Academy of the Sea, the aim of the event was to give the young pupils the necessary tools to prevent risks related to water. Supervised by professionals, the children took part in interactive workshops where they learned to identify water hazards, discover emergency equipment and master first aid procedures. The objective was to turn these students into agents of their own safety and possibly into rescuers, capable of reacting if needed.

Afterwards there was a reading of La Magie de l’Eau (The Magic of Water), an illustrated book designed to raise children’s encourage children to learn to swim and respect the aquatic environment. Presented by Mélinda Guery, its author, and Sandrine Raymond Lucarini, ambassador for the Magic of Water non-porift, the reading held the young audience’s attention.

© Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene, who has run many drowning prevention campaigns, stayed with the young Monegasques throughout the morning. Before leaving, each student received a bag containing a copy of the book, a swimming cap and a winter bonnet, symbolising the Foundation’s commitment to water safety.

