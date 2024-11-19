Ecumenical Kermesse – bring and buy in December

The 'Kermesse', or bring and buy sale, will take place at the Chapiteau in Fontvieille - photo All rights reserved

The 54th edition of the Ecumenical Kermesse is taking place on Saturday, 7 December at the Fontvieille Chapiteau.

Founded in 1969, and now under the High Patronage of Princess Caroline, the fundraising event is jointly organised by a number of parishes and Monegasque non-profits.

The amounts raised are distributed to support the good works of the founding members: St Nicolas, St Vincent de Paul, the Greek Orthodox Church, the Eglise Réformée de Monaco, St Paul’s Anglican Church, and the British Association of Monaco.

Doors open at 10 am and close at 6 pm, but you’ll want to get there early to pick up the best deals in clothing, toys, household items, books in French, English and Italian, Christmas decorations – in other words, something for all tastes and ages. And there will be goodies, refreshments and food on site.

Ecumenical and eco-friendly

It’s a perfect opportunity to help the planet, as the items purchased are recycled, ready for a new life in a new home rather than ending up in landfill!

A tombola will conclude proceedings, with many prizes up for grabs.

All are welcome for a day full of friendship, food, fun and finds!

Please note: donations of clothes, household items, electronics, books, and toys in good condition can be dropped off directly at the Chapiteau from noon to 6 pm on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 December.