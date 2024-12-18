Avenue Sports and Playmaker, a strategic partnership to expand private equity investments in sport

The Avenue Sports Fund and Monaco-based Playmaker Fund have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming sports private equity investments across Europe and North America. The two leading investment platforms aim to identify and capitalize on high-potential sports assets in a fast-moving field.

The alliance will combine the two Funds’ networks and expertise with the aim of identifying and implementing differentiated investment opportunities. Their core focus will include minority stakes in “established leagues and sports-centric assets, and control ownership opportunities in emerging sports and media properties.” They believe that there are emerging opportunities across different sports and geographical locations, with disruptive technologies and the demand for informed capital as drivers.

Advertising

Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital Group’s Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder sees the partnership as a way of ‘further enhancing the European footprint “of the group’s sports investments, deploying capital and strategically investing in Europe through Playmaker, and deepening involvement in a region with what it sees as a “dynamic sports sector.” Avenue Sports Fund is a recent venture, launched in 2023. Its investment focus is on minority stakes in established leagues, women’s sports, emerging leagues with exponential growth possibilities, among others. It is one one of Avenue Capital Group’s many funds. The Group has a longstanding global reach in the United States, Europe, and Asia with over 65 investment professionals and more than 180 employees operating from its headquarters in New York and 10 offices worldwide. Avenue has over $12 billion in assets under management.

The newly-founded Playmaker was created through a partnership between the Djorkaeff family and Monaco Asset Management and its investment team headquarters are in the Principality. The Fund will appreciate Avenue Capital’s experience, expertise, and the ability to broaden its own investment opportunities.

Playmaker is a strategic partner for emerging companies and established properties shaping the future of sports, with a unique network of athletes, investors, and engaged industry insiders who are looking “to drive impactful and transformative investments in sports.” Playmaker’s investment team collectively manages approximately $7 billion in assets.

The entities’ joint vision is to make “impactful and transformative investments in sports,” says Youri Djorkaeff, FIFA World Cup Champion and Co-Founder of Playmaker. He believes “Sports is at a tipping point, where smart capital – guided by a deep understanding of both the game and the business – is essential to drive meaningful change and create value.”

Prince Albert II campaigns for peace alongside Peace and Sport champions