FAMM: A museum that honours female artists

A unique museum opened in the centre of Mougins in June 2024.

Under the guidance of Leisa Paoli, the Mougins Museum of Classical Art has been transformed into FAMM: Europe’s first fine arts museum dedicated to female artists. With passion, emotion and fascinating anecdotes, Leisa Paoli took us on a visit of a showcase that is dedicated to artists who are not given sufficient prominence by Art History.

The museum is the brainchild of Christian Levett, a collector and founder of the museum, who first had the idea seven years ago. “Mr Levett wanted to give a voice to these female artists who have been left out by Art history,” Leisa Paoli explains.

© Jerome Kelagopian – FAMM

And so, in June 2024, the FAMM opened its doors, exhibiting 90 artists from all over the world and almost a hundred works, ranging from Impressionism to contemporary art.

“As soon as he mentioned it to me, I was completely on board with the idea of a new life for the museum,” its Director says. As a woman, being part of an initiative like this was an obvious choice: “It’s rare to be at the birth of such an exceptional project.”

And the gamble seems to have paid off, if the influx of visitors is anything to go by – existing museum supporters, art lovers or people who are simply curious to explore this new cultural venue.

“We want to bring these women to life, so they can be seen and heard at last!”

© Jerome kelagopian – FAMM

The FAMM provides a unique experience. Visitors are immediately engaged in an intimate dialogue with the works. “The museum is small in size, but it’s a privilege to be able to get so close to the creations,” she explains. “You are face to face with them, and this often brings out very strong emotions. Some visitors have even cried in front of certain works.”

To augment the immersive experience, each work is accompanied by a carefully selected quotation from its artist. “Whether they are alive or not, we wanted to give these women a voice again, so that we could understand their work but also their personalities,” she says. A mobile app and audio guides, some recorded by the artists themselves, add another dimension to the experience. “You need to allow yourself to be surprised,” adds Bérénice Robaglia, FAMM’s Director of Development and Public Relations.

“We want to bring these women to life, so they can be seen and heard at last!” Many people don’t expect to be so moved. Art becomes a timeless interlude, a cocoon,” they say.

Berthe Morisot, Jeune fille étendue (Young girl lying down), 1893 ©FAMM

A permanent platform for female artists

Each of the rooms in the FAMM has its own very unique atmosphere. On the ground floor, we come across bold pioneers of Impressionism, such as Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt and Eva Gonzalès, all of whom were exhibited in the Impressionist salons of their time, but are still largely unknown today. “Few people know of Eva Gonzalès, because she died young and didn’t get the opportunity to produce much, but she’s an artist who deserves to be recognised,” adds Bérénice. In the same gallery, artists such as Jacqueline Marval, with her work Le Fils du Roi (the King’s Son), command our attention, as does surrealist artist Aube Elléouët, daughter of André Breton, with her work Le Jugement de Salomon (Solomon’s Judgement).

There are also other major figures such as Leonora Carrington and Leonor Fini with Le Train.

Right, Elaine de Kooning, Walter (Auerbach), 1954 © Jerome Kelagopian – FAMM

Emotions move up a notch in the abstract art gallery, where many American artists are represented. “The epicentre of the art world shifted from Paris to New York during the war, and the abstract expressionist movement was born there,” says Leisa. Among its proponents, Elaine de Kooning stands out, in particular with her portrait Walter (Auerbach), a work that blends abstraction and figuration. This portrait was chosen as an introduction to the gallery because it represents “a perfect transition between the figurative and the abstract.” Elaine de Kooning liked to explore her subjects’ emotions and psychology. “You can tell people by the way they stand,” she said, stressing the importance of movement in her work. Commissioned to paint the portrait of John F. Kennedy, the artist was deeply affected by his assassination, and felt unable to paint for some time.

Also featured are artists such as Marie Raymond, Helen Frankenthaler, Lalan (Xie Jinglan) and Niki de Saint-Phalle.

Other names such as Joan Mitchell add magic to the space through their canvases. Mitchell drew inspiration from her visits to the South of France for her work Le Rocher de Rufus (Rufus’ rock). “It was also a deliberate choice by Mr Levett to have works with a connection to our region,” Leisa points out, while also mentioning the artist Dora Maar, a former companion of Picasso, with her Portrait of Jacqueline Breton-Lamba.

In the same space, Leisa introduces us to one of her favourites, Elizabeth Colomba and her painting entitled Wheel of Fortune: “The detail is incredible and you can see all the references to her native island.”

On the adjacent wall, artist Alice Neel’s Jackie Curtis as a Boy is particularly striking. Neel is renowned for capturing her subjects’ soul and struggles.

One of the treasures at FAMM is the self-portrait by English artist Celia Paul, which always elicits a reaction: “She has that really piercing look,” says Leisa. For Celia Paul, painting was much more than a passion: she defined it as an extension of her personality. The artist attached particular importance to painting people she knew and loved deeply. Christian Levett, who greatly admires Celia Paul, owns several of her paintings, including a portrait of Camille Claudel.

© Jerome kelagopian – FAMM

The artistic journey continues with moving works such as the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s corset. A veritable manifesto of her political convictions and personal pain. “It’s her DNA, it gives me chills. It’s as if she’s with us,” Leisa murmurs.

On the plaster corset, the artist painted a hammer and sickle, symbols of her communist leanings, and a growing foetus, a poignant reminder of the accident that scarred her for life and of her inability to have children.

Frida’s other two corsets are in the permanent collection of the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City.

© Jerome kelagopian – FAMM

The basement showcases 21st-century women artists such as Stacey Gillian Abe with Murmures de sorgho II, Jenny Saville’s Generation, Jesse Mockrin’s L’effet Vénus, Sabine Moritz and Tracey Emin with Ivre jusqu’au fond de mon âme, (Drunk to the depths of my soul), involving patchwork and embroidery.

A museum in motion

The FAMM is not frozen in time. Regular rotations and loans of works mean that the museum experience is constantly changing. A piece by Lee Krasner is currently on loan from the museum to the Picasso Museum in Paris, while a painting by Berthe Morisot is travelling to Turin. “We’re guaranteed to always have something new for our regular visitors to discover,” promises the Museum Director.

FAMM stands out from other museums or exhibitions because it is the only permanent platform dedicated exclusively to women artists, and open every day (except 25 December). “We want to give them their place in the history of art, so that their work is no longer in the shadows,” says Leisa.

“Through the FAMM, the aim is to enable a wide audience to meet up, share and discuss their work and their personalities,” adds Bérénice.

Practical details

The museum is open every day.

1 October to 20 June: 10am – 6pm

21 June to 30 September: 10am – 8pm

24 and 31 December: 10am – 4pm

Closed on 25 December.

Adress: 32 rue commandeur, 06250 Mougins Vieux village