Prayer Bear: making a difference in Monaco, one bear at a time

St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco has launched a Prayer Bear initiative, providing cuddly toy bears to children and adults who are undergoing challenging times. Each bear comes with a handwritten prayer, as a symbol of hope and care. The idea is to spread compassion across the Principality and beyond.

The Prayer Bear initiative has already touched many lives, bringing comfort during hospital stays, personal struggles, or times of loneliness. It is spearheaded by St Paul’s Anglican Church, embodying the church’s “mission to spread love, care, and hope to those in need.”

How to help

You can visit the Prayer Bears website to learn more or donate. If you sponsor one or more bears, they will be hand delivered to people in need of extra love this year. Alternately, you can gift a bear directly to a loved one.

All proceeds go to the St Vincent de Paul charity and others.

Your support will ensure that the bears continue to spread warmth and solace to those in need. It’s a lonely time of year for some, so as the festive season approaches, it could be the perfect time to embrace the spirit of giving and make a meaningful impact in someone’s life.



