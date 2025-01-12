Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s draw with Nantes

Although AS Monaco controlled the majority of their match against Nantes and enjoyed the superior chances, they were forced to settle for a draw with their devastatingly efficient opponents.

In a match where many positives could still be extracted despite the result, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this encounter.

Camara outstanding

Monaco’s immensely talented midfield maestro Lamine Camara continues to shine in his first season with the Principality club. Producing the goods vs. Nantes, the multifaceted youngster put in a complete performance to execute his roles and responsibilities impressively with and without possession.

An integral figure going forward, one of the keys to his success was his intelligent movement that saw him mix things up nicely to continually get free and cause problems for Nantes.

Persistently varying his positioning, the way he’d switch between operating in advanced areas, dropping deeper, surging into the final third and pulling wide saw him expertly find space to inject impetus into attacks.

Camara’s heat map

It also warranted mention how smoothly he’d interchange with his teammates to further compound issues for markers.

Keeping Monaco ticking over neatly offensively with his considered passing and sharp ball carrying, his wonderful assist for Mohammed Salisu’s goal brilliantly capped off his polished output in this phase.

Camara’s pass map

Terrific assist for Salisu

Proving so effective at breaking up play by chiming in with a plethora of important interventions, this amplified his terrific body of work.

Growing from strength to strength with every passing week, there’s no doubting the 2024 CAF Young Player of the Year has been one of best signings of the season. This latest masterclass was further evidence of what a smart piece of business securing his services was by Les Monegasques.

Singo shines

Wilfried Singo’s powerful display was unquestionably a huge highlight for Les Rouge et Blanc, as the Ivorian excelled on both sides of the ball once more.

Forceful and authoritative on the defensive end, the way he used his physicality and athleticism to make life difficult for his opponents ensured he won a large chunk of his duels both on the ground and in the air.

Singo’s defensive duel map that shows him winning 10 of his 12 duels

Engaging in a host of key battles with Nantes flyer Moses Simon, this tussle was an interesting subplot to follow both when he was playing in central defence and at right-back in the second half.

Attentive to danger so he knew whether to step up and apply pressure, hold his post, track a runner in behind or provide support to a teammate, his decision making and judgement held him in good stead to nullify many an attack.

Contributing admirably in possession as well, his composure and quality on the ball helped Monaco during build-up to beat the press and recycle possession coherently, with his incisive through ball assist for Breel Embolo serving as a testament to his class.

Breathing life into attacks due to his dynamic dribbling to gain territory, outfox opponents and draw out makers to manufacture space for others, this elevated his impact.

Singo’s heat map

By the numbers, his 75 accurate passes at 89%, 18 ball recoveries, 10 won defensive duels, eight interceptions, five passes into the final third, four touches inside the box, four shots, four fouls won and two shot assists aptly depicted what a solid night at the office he had.

Underlining why he’s one of the finest defenders in Ligue 1 and why he’s such an asset to Adi Hutter’s ASM, the versatile stopping powerhouse certainly delivered yet again in this one.

Clinical Nantes

Despite only registering an expected goals reading of 0.90, generating three clear chances, unleashing four shots on target and completing 15 passes into the final third, Nantes’ efficiency was vital towards them scoring twice to clinch a draw vs. Monaco.

Nantes’ shot map

Taking their chances in clinical fashion to maximise their opportunities, this granted them a valuable two-goal cushion and allowed them to focus on defending. While they were ultimately unable to hold on, as Monaco made a stirring comeback, the finishes by Matthis Abline and Kelvin Amian were exceptional to propel them into a superb position to claim something from this one.

Nantes’ shot graphic

A real thorn in the side of Monaco, just like they were against fellow heavy hitters Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, taking points from these games has been crucial for them to stay clear of the relegation zone.

With Les Monegasques facing Les Canaris again in February, they’ll need to be wary of the threat posed by this determined Nantes, who can emphatically punish any team that leaves the door open to them.