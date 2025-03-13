Drunken young soldier on trial for violent assault in Monaco

On 11 March 2025, the Monaco courts tried a French serviceman, aged 24, for violence resulting in a six-day absence from work.

An army sergeant by profession, who lives in Montélimar, appeared in court in connection with events that took place on 21 September 2024 at La Rascasse, one of the Principality’s nightclubs.

It was 4.10 am when the Monegasque police arrived near La Rascasse. A man with a bloody face had a serious nose wound. A witness was quick to point out who had caused it: the defendant, a heavily intoxicated soldier, with an alcohol level of 0.82 mg per litre of exhaled air.

According to the investigation, he hit the victim “for no apparent reason,” an act that the victim still does not understand. When questioned, the accused admitted to the assault, but added that his victim had “been asking for it.”

The soldier’s attitude was different on the stand, as he expressed regrets. However, some of his statements troubled the court: “I know what I’m doing when I’m drunk, I remember it very well. I don’t have to apologise. If I hit someone, it’s because they were being disrespectful.”

His statements were deemed “worrying” by the presiding judge, who stressed the defendant’s lack of self-control: “This is not the kind of behaviour one would expect from a soldier.”

All the more disturbing because the victim does not know his aggressor. According to a witness, the accused taunted the victim before he hit him: “Don’t try to act smart, or I’ll smack you one any time now.” The soldier clumsily tried to explain: “He spoke aggressively.”

The court also questioned the defendant’s attitude towards the police, as he was said to have been arrogant when he was questioned. What’s more, he was allegedly already under the influence of alcohol when he drove to Monaco that evening.

The prosecutor repeated the seriousness of the incident: “He was drunk, as was the victim, he punched him, resulting in six days’ sick leave. This was a totally excessive act of violence. It should never have happened. Perhaps he needs to see someone.” He also pointed out the soldier’s haughty attitude: “Someone looks at him the wrong way, and what happens? Violence. He is supposed to set an example. He considers himself above the law.” In his summing up, the prosecutor asked for a four-month suspended prison sentence and for the conviction to be entered on his criminal record.

The defendant’s lawyer tried to put things into perspective, saying his client did not assault the victim “for no reason,” but was concerned for his brother-in-law, who was lying on the ground at the time. He acknowledged that the defendant overreacted, but insists that the soldier is a responsible man who is “well integrated in society.”

He considered the court’s request for counselling unnecessary: “He has already understood his mistake.” However, he insisted that the conviction should not be put on his criminal record, as this would be a heavy penalty in terms of his professional career.

The accused spoke to the court one last time before the judges retired to deliberate: “I apologise to you and the Monegasque police for the disturbance I caused and the injuries I may have inflicted.”

The court found him guilty and handed down a three-month suspended sentence

