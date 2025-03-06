Police officer insulted and assaulted in Monaco: three months in prison for defendant

Absent from the hearing, he was tried for insulting a police officer and resisiting arrest without a weapon on 12 October 2024.

A French citizen, born in 1999 and resident in the Gard département, was tried in Monaco’s courts on 4 March 2025. He was on trial for acts committed on the night of 12 October 2024. The victim, a Monegasque policeman, brought a civil action and gave evidence in court.

An eventful night at La Rascasse

It all started in one of the Principality’s famous nightclubs, La Rascasse, a favourite with those who like to party. That evening, a brawl broke out near the bar. When the police arrived at the scene, the security guards pointed out a drunken young man as one of the perpetrators.

The identity check escalated immediately. Instead of showing his ID, the accused handed the police a credit card. He refused to comply and became aggressive. The officers handcuffed him and took him to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) for a medical check-up, which quickly turned into a nightmare.

Insults and threats to police and medical staff

In the police vehicle, the individual had already tried to kick and headbutt the officers. His behaviour didn’t improve when they reached the hospital: he insulted the healthcare staff and repeatedly spat at the police officers.

On the stand and in his official uniform, the assaulted police officer was emotional as he described the events: “I’ve been working for 22 years, and we always try to take an educational approach. I’ve never been insulted like that.”

Despite his attempts to calm things down, the officer was subjected to a barrage of insults and threats, including: “I know people, tomorrow you’ll be out of a job.” The accused went even further, kicking the policeman and grazing his throat.

During the investigation, the defendant claimed to have no memory of the evening, describing a “complete blank” after he left La Rascasse. He had no criminal record, either in France or in Monaco.

The police officer’s lawyer stressed the seriousness of the incident, pointing out that law enforcement officers are used to dealing with tense situations, but that in this case they were confronted with a particularly aggressive individual who was difficult to control. “When is he going to calm down?” the officers even asked each other, given his behaviour. He also stressed that his client “felt offended as a police officer,” and stated that “the work of the Monegasque police is absolutely perfect.” He requested €2,000 in damages for his client.

The public prosecutor said in his summing up:“It is unacceptable in the Principality to insult police officers, people who come to the aid of the population,” pointing out that the defendant’s aggression was not only directed at law enforcement: “It’s not just the police who were assaulted, medical staff too; this wasn’t just disorderly conduct. It was extremely offensive behaviour over a long period of time.” He requested a one-month prison sentence and a three-year ban on staying in Monaco.

The court handed down a heavier penalty, with three months in prison, a five-year ban from staying in Monaco and €2,000 in damages to be paid to the police officer.

