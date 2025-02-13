Man tried for death threats against Monaco medical staff

The accused was sectioned by order of the Minister of State on the day of the incident © Monaco Tribune

Mr V appeared in court in Monaco on Tuesday 11 February to answer charges of making death threats against staff at the La Roseraie psychiatric care facility in the Principality.

The events date back to 30 May 2023, when the unemployed Monegasque man, who was undergoing psychiatric treatment at the time, allegedly threatened two members of healthcare staff over the telephone.

He is quoted as saying: “(first name of staff member), I’m going to kill you and your family. You don’t know what I’m capable of.” A few minutes later, another member of staff received a call. The conversation quickly turned nasty, with Mr V shouting: “I’m going to do you in, I’m going to sew your mouth shut with barbed wire.” Shocked by the comments, the carers decided to file a complaint. One member of staff, who knew the man well and feared what he might do, said at the time of the incident: “I know this individual very well, he is potentially dangerous. He decided not to come for treatment, he nearly murdered his mother, so we took his threats very seriously.”

From the stand, Mr V tried to explain his behaviour. He said doctors had been bullying him into taking medication since 2007. He put his actions down to coming off the medication too quickly: “It’s much too strong, I collapsed in front of my house. I couldn’t breathe, so I decided to stop with a doctor’s permission, but the treatment stopped suddenly and there were knock-on effects. Then I was committed for five months.”

The court had questions. “You decided to stop taking psychotropic medication, and the doctor agreed to that?” asked the dubious presiding magistrate.

The defendant explained that a GP had agreed. He then refused to answer questions about the exact nature of his illness, citing medical confidentiality and simply stating: “I am sick, I have an illness.” The court learned, however, that he has been undergoing treatment for psychiatric disorders since 2007, and that his treatment includes antipsychotic medication for personality disorders and schizophrenia.

What’s more, at the time of the incidents, Mr V had been drinking. He confirmed this in court, explaining that he was having lunch with friends that day, but “didn’t remember.” When the police arrived, he had a glass in his hand.

“You could do irreparable harm”

This was not Mr V’s first court appearance. His criminal record lists several convictions. In 2015, for example, he was arrested in Nice for driving under the influence of alcohol. And in 2016, for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest. He had an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

When the prosecutor took the floor, she confirmed how dangerous his behaviour is without medication: “This isn’t the first time you’ve had issues with people from the Principality. You’ve already threatened firefighters, the CHPG and staff members at La Roseraie. You have a mental illness. We cannot allow someone to refuse treatment and become a danger to themselves and to others. You were in a withdrawal phase when you stopped your treatment.” She mentioned the fear felt by the medical staff.

She added that, while in police custody, Mr V had admitted coming off his medication without a doctor’s consent. “You know you’re ill and you might do irreparable harm. This treatment is necessary to keep your behaviour in check.” She asked for mandatory treatment subject to ten days in prison.

Mr V’s lawyer then defended his client: “I had never heard of Mr V before he became my client. On the day of his arrest, he was unable to express himself clearly, as he was indeed in withdrawal.” He asked for the case to be dismissed, arguing that the prosecution lacked sufficiently convincing evidence. “Today, he is a fully functioning member of society, so please be lenient if you are passing sentence.”

Before hearing the verdict, the defendant asked to make one last point: “Six years of care did not work, it was a failure. I’m now being treated by a psychiatrist, I trust him and it’s going very well.”

The court found him guilty, but took into account his state of health. He was given a one-month suspended prison sentence and placed on probation for three years, with an obligation to continue treatment and provide proof of regular monitoring by psychiatrists.

