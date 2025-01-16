Man with €5,000 in cash on trial for theft at Carrefour Market

On 14 January 2025, the Monaco Palace of Justice handed down its verdict in a case of theft and fraud by an individual with no fixed abode and no job.

The man, born in 1985 and of French nationality, was on trial for events dating back to 21 July 2024. He was arrested by security personnel at Monaco’s Carrefour Market for stealing foodstuffs worth around €50.

However, the investigation revealed that the individual was carrying €5,980 in cash, raising questions about where the money had come from.

When questioned, the accused explained that the sum of money he was carrying came from “moonlighting” as a seasonal farm worker. To back this up, he presented documents signed by employers, with their contact details, stating that he had worked for them.

However, after verification the documents proved to be fakes. The alleged employers confirmed that they had not provided any such documents, but the individual continued to deny this in court: “I have nothing to gain by accusing people,” he said. “I made a big mistake by stealing, but I swear on my life and on my honour that the money is mine and that I worked to earn it.” The presiding magistrate pointed out that “moonlighting“ is fraud and that the money is therefore not legal.

Growing doubts

His explanations as to the source of the money raised further doubts, particularly when he mentioned welfare payments. The defendant, who had already been convicted in May 2024 for theft in France, said that he had been receiving RSA (subsistence allowance) payments and had put this aside with a view to buying a car in the near future. However, he explained that he had not been receiving the allowance since April 2023, saying that he wanted to “fend for himself.”

When asked how he had withdrawn the €5,000, he initially explained that he did not currently have a bank card, but that he had an online bank account. As the court couldn’t comprehend this, he added that he had previously had a bank card.

The prosecutor was quick to point out the absurdity of the situation: “He can’t explain where these funds came from,” she said. She added that discussions with the investigators had revealed the complexity of the man’s situation. “The gentleman then wanted to prove that this sum came from his RSA payments,” however she said it is impossible to believe that the money came from savings made while on the RSA since 2023, as the payments are only supposed to cover basic needs. The prosecutor therefore requested a 15-day suspended prison sentence and confiscation of the money.

On the stand, the defendant made a final statement: “I maintain that everything I say is true. When you’re in police custody, you’re not necessarily thinking straight. I maintain that I made this money by working and from my benefits.”

The court found him guilty, sentencing him to a 15-day suspended prison sentence, and confiscating the money. The man showed his displeasure at the decision, but the presiding magistrate reminded him again that “when you moonlight, you’re committing fraud.” The prosecutor informed the defendant that he could appeal, and he left the court without further comment.

