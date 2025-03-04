In pictures: Charles Leclerc’s incredible new bike, made in Monaco

Charles Leclerc's customised Roca is ready to hit the roads of the Principality and beyond © Stajvelo

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc stopped off at the Stajvelo showroom to take possession of his 100% bespoke Roca bike. The one-off model, combining bold design and high-performance components, was specially designed to be light, precise and powerful, much like the Monegasque champion’s other one-seater!

Charles Leclerc received his personalised Roca, a bike designed to meet the demands of top athletes, in Stajvelo’s Monaco workshop. The model features VISION wheels, which are optimised for aerodynamics, Full Speed Ahead handlebars for precise steering and Magura Bicycle’s MT8 braking system and exclusive finishes.

A one-off design

The entirely custom-made bike, designed by Daniel Design, reflects both the rider’s touch, with his “CL” and “16” logos, and Stajvelo’s commitment to excellence, with 100% Monegasque manufacturing. A blend of performance and style, just like its owner.

