F1 : Leclerc’s new helmet, a tribute to those he has lost

Monegasque F1 driver Charles Leclerc revealed his helmet for the 2025 season, his 7th with Scuderia Ferrari. The first pictures with his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton were published at the same time, giving the fans their first glimpse of the two stars in Ferrari red.

Charles Leclerc chose to keep his customary minimalist look, adding a little more white to his helmet however. Inspired by the one he wore at the Monaco GP in 2022, the chine is lighter in colour while the initials CL and his car’s number, 16, feature proudly at the back, and the number is repeated on the sides.

The design is true to his personal style, with a little innovative touch for the upcoming season. On social media, the Monegasque driver wrote : “New 2025 helmet babyyyyyy. I’m sure it will be a fast one”

A tribute to those he has lost

As ever, Charles Leclerc remembers those he lost on his way to Formula 1 glory. His father and his friend Jules Bianchi, who sadly died while he was a teenager, are mentioned on the side of the helmet: “Papa” and “Jules”. A meaningful gesture for the Monegasque racing driver.

First pictures of Leclerc and Hamilton together: true to Ferrari tradition

Ferrari went all out with the announcements this week. The first photos of the Charles Leclerc- Lewis Hamilton duo in the Italian stable’s livery broke the Internet, with the fans clearly delighted to see the pair whose 2025 season starts on March 16.

Nothing revolutionary about the Scuderia’s style, the driver’s racing suits stay true to the team’s identity, predominantly in the traditional red. A discreet white trim runs across the chest and down the arms, a simple but elegant touch. In 2024 a golden trim also featured with the white one on Sainz and Leclerc’s suits, but Ferrari has gone for something more understated this year.

Ferrari continues to take some inspiration from football, with its drivers’ names on the back, like on a football shirt. The series of photos heralds the start of a new era with the highly publicised arrival of the 7-time world champion, who was seen recently with his Monegasque team-mate at Fiorano, for his first few laps in the SF-23.

