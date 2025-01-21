Pictures of Lewis Hamilton’s first steps at Ferrari

It’s official: Formula 1 driver and Monegasque resident Lewis Hamilton had his ‘first day at the office’ at Ferrari in Maranello on Monday 20 January. The British driver joins the Italian team alongside Charles Leclerc, and the media were quick to record the historic moment with some iconic photos.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” he said on Instagram. “I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.”

Advertising

Lewis Hamilton set off for Maranello on Monday morning, marking the official start of his adventure with the Italian team after twelve years with Mercedes. The seven-time world champion was warmly welcomed by Fred Vasseur, Ferrari Director, and Benedetto Vigna, the brand’s CEO, at the private Fiorano circuit.

In front of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the square named after the other seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton took part in the traditional photo session with a Ferrari F40, his favourite supercar. “I’m grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna and Fred Vasseur for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.”

The British driver was treated to a ‘total immersion’ experience on his first day. He visited the historic house in Fiorano and the garages, including Enzo Ferrari’s office, where the ‘Commendatore’ once oversaw the Scuderia’s activities. Hamilton then went to Ferrari headquarters for a series of meetings with the management team and Piero Ferrari, before visiting the different departments to meet the team’s staff.

The marriage between one of F1’s greatest legends and the Scuderia seems to have got off to a good start, with the promise of some great moments to come. “Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together,” said the new Ferrari driver.

Video of Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 crash