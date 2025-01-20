Video of Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 crash

The €1.5 million supercar, owned by Formula 1 driver and Monegasque resident Lando Norris, was involved in an accident on Avenue d’Agerbol, but he was not behind the wheel.

Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40 was involved in an accident on the Avenue d’Agerbol, at the beginning of the year, on its way from Monaco to the Maybourne Riviera hotel. The incident could have had a tragic outcome, but fortunately there were no injuries and no other vehicles were damaged. The McLaren driver, who was on holiday in Dubai for the New Year, was not behind the wheel at the time.

Purchased last year for almost €1.5 million, the F40 lost control coming out of a tight bend near Monaco. A video, originally shared on TikTok by Thanosofmonaco, shows the vehicle spinning out of control before crashing into a guardrail.

Although the incident was quite spectacular given it was on a straight stretch of road, the damage appears to have been relatively minor, and mainly to the rear of the vehicle. Despite the force of the impact, the Ferrari F40 should be easy to repair.

With its 471 bhp powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine, the F40 is as powerful as it is demanding to drive. The absence of any electronic assistance, such as stability control, makes it tricky to drive, especially for those who are not used to its ‘quirks’, such as the response time of the turbos.

The model stands out for its bespoke Enkei wheels, inspired by the ultra-rare F40 LM version, a detail that adds even more prestige to the already legendary car. It’s not the first time an F40 has been involved in an incident in Monaco: five years ago, another model was completely destroyed in a fire.

