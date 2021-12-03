Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has announced that he is moving to Monaco permanently.

Lando Morris joins a long list of F1 drivers who have become Monaco residents: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo (among others). The 22-year-old British protégé of the McLaren team previously lived in Surrey (southern England). He regularly visited the Principality as part of his motor racing training.

The announcement of Lando Morris’s move came as a surprise to some. In fact, the pilot said during an interview with the Sun in April 2021: “I am happy in Surrey, I enjoy the cold British weather and I play golf. (..) If I moved to Monaco, I wouldn’t get that.”

Professional and financial reasons

Lando Morris would seem to have changed his mind, as he has stated publicly: “It is (…) not an easy decision. And it’s not something I’ve been thinking about for many years. I just think I’m in a comfortable enough situation right now to make that decision.”

A choice primarily driven by financial reasons? Perhaps, but Lando Morris does not see why he should hide it: “Of course, (…) there will be [criticisms], for sure. But people do a lot of things in life for the money.” He added: “I’ve still got a lot to gain personally and for my career being at McLaren and being able to go there whenever I want.”