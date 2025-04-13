Ligue 1: AS Monaco surges back into second with a superb 3-0 win over Marseille

To the thunderous applause of Prince Albert II and President Dmitry Rybolovlev, present in the stands, AS Monaco recorded a sensational 3-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Louis II.

First and foremost, the match began with a moment of silence. A minute’s applause was observed in memory of Albert Vannucci, the former AS Monaco right-back who passed away last Sunday at the age of 77. The 1978 French champion with the Principality club, who helped the club gain promotion to the first division in 1977, played 85 matches for Monaco. In his honour, the players and staff wore black armbands this evening.

Coup d’envoi au Stade Louis-II pour l’ultime choc entre l’@AS_Monaco et l’@OM_Officiel avec un stade quasi plein et une ambiance déjà de folie ! #ASMOM pic.twitter.com/aibMbndZ8E — Monaco Tribune (@MonacoTribune) April 12, 2025

The Match

Making just the one change for this fixture, Wilfried Singo came in for the suspended Christian Mawissa, as Adi Hutter selected a squad littered with quality.

Inside a pumping Stade Louis II, it was OM who had the best early effort when Luis Enrique’s strike hit the side netting.

Takumi Minamino then conjured a decent shot for the home side, as ASM continued to grow into the contest. The Japanese international didn’t miss when the next chance fell to him, though, for he found the back of the net in the 34th minute to give his team the lead following a nice assist by Denis Zakaria.

While Vanderson launched an attempt on Geronimo Rulli’s goal just prior to the interval, the score remained 1-0 to Les Monegasques at the break.

Coming out swinging to begin the second stanza, a pair of headers from Singo and Breel Embolo served as a statement of intent by the ASM.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men swiftly reacted, however, for Mason Greenwood fired off two efforts in quick succession. But thankfully Philipp Kohn rose to the fore to deny the Englishman on both occasions.

Despite the two teams trading blows, it was the home team who struck next courtesy of Embolo, who smartly raced onto Vanderson’s delivery to score in fine style.

To their credit, Marseille kept plugging away and maintained a real threat, but it just wasn’t their night, as Les Rouge et Blanc bagged a third when Zakaria slotted home from the penalty spot.

Et 1, et 2, et 3-0 ! Denis Zakaria remporte son duel face au gardien marseillais !! #ASMOM pic.twitter.com/kSVcejASc7 — Monaco Tribune (@MonacoTribune) April 12, 2025

From the Prince’s Stand, the Sovereign and the club’s President leapt for joy at the final whistle to celebrate this tremendous triumph. Thanks to this convincing victory, Les Monegasques reclaimed their place in second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Hutter’s Debrief

“It’s a huge win tonight, and I want to congratulate the whole team. Philipp bounced back perfectly, saving us from some tough situations by making some great saves. 3-0, I’d say that’s a powerful message, even if I wasn’t necessarily happy with our first half,” insisted Hutter.

Adi Hütter en conférence de presse : « C’est une grosse victoire pour nous ce soir. Félicitations à l’équipe et surtout à Philipp Köhn qui a fait de très bons arrêts dans des situations difficiles.



Le résultat est peut-être même un peu trop élevé car je ne suis pas du tout… pic.twitter.com/5YDDgwehWg — Monaco Tribune (@MonacoTribune) April 12, 2025

“We were playing too deep; Marseille were in control. I didn’t think we were aggressive enough even though we defended well. On the other hand, we dominated the second half more by being more aggressive without making any mistakes; we were in control.”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (2.67 to 1.06), total shots (15 to 8), shots on target (10 to 4), shots inside the box (12 to 7), big chances created (6 to 1) and overall duels won (44 to 39) illustrated what a force Monaco were on the night.

Up Next

Having grabbed their sixth consecutive home win with this latest brilliant body of work, Monaco will look to extend that streak to seven when they welcome Strasbourg to the Stade Louis II next weekend, which will be another massive clash in their pursuit to secure Champions League football for the next campaign.