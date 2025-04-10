Sébastien Biancheri elected judge to European Court of Human Rights for Monaco

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has appointed Monegasque magistrate Sébastien Biancheri as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights in respect of Monaco for a nine-year term, a position he will hold in a personal capacity and with complete independence.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) officially elected Sébastien Biancheri, currently Vice-President of Monaco’s Court of Appeal, as a new judge at the European Court of Human Rights. Mr. Biancheri received the majority of the votes cast, and will begin his nine-year term of office in the next three months, succeeding Stéphanie Mourou-Vikström whose term is due to end.

The appointment is the result of a particularly stringent selection process, involving a number of institutional stages and an in-depth assessment by experts in the legal field.

A Monegasque magistrate at the heart of the European judicial system

The inclusion of a judge elected in respect of Monaco within the major judicial institution is significant, even though Mr Biancheri will sit in a personal capacity and not as a representative of the Principality. According to Béatrice Fresko-Rolfo, head of Monaco’s delegation to PACE: “This election underlines the Principality’s commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights.”

Mr Biancheri will be able to share his knowledge of Monaco’s specific legal and institutional characteristics with his European counterparts.

Recognition for Monegasque legal talent

According to the National Council of Monaco, the prestigious appointment confirms the excellence of the Monegasque judiciary as a whole. It is also testament to the effectiveness of the diplomatic work carried out by the Monegasque delegation to PACE, made up of Béatrice Fresko-Rolfo, Christophe Brico, Christine Pasquier-Ciulla and Régis Bergonzi.

For Mr Biancheri, his election represents recognition of his legal expertise, his wealth of experience in the legal profession and his constant commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms, the founding values of the Council of Europe.