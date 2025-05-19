Cluster Yachting Monaco: Monaco’s yachting ecosystem charts a green course

At Monaco’s famed Yacht Club, the luxury maritime industry’s elite gathered to redefine the future of yachting through sustainability, proving that environmental consciousness is becoming the ultimate luxury.

The Yacht Club de Monaco hosted its annual Spring Pop-Up on May 15th, transforming its marina into an innovation hub for ecological transition in the yachting sector. Orchestrated by Cluster Yachting Monaco under the new vice-presidency of Arthur Bohr and Olivier Lavagna, the event united the complete ecosystem of luxury yachting to reimagine its practices.

Learning from maritime neighbours

The first roundtable opened unexpected perspectives by drawing from neighboring sectors’ experiences. Vianney Vautier unveiled the Orient Express Corinthian, a 220-meter giant whose philosophy is encapsulated in a single phrase: “the best fuel is one that doesn’t combust.” This maxim resonates with the Canopée cargo ship experience, presented by Victor Gibon, capable of reducing consumption by up to 100% in certain conditions thanks to its rigid sail propulsion.

Owners’ voices: balancing adventure and functionality

The second session, directed by naval architect Espen Øino, revealed yacht owners’ authentic expectations. For Laurent Reiss of M/Y Asteria, a yacht remains primarily a vehicle for family exploration. Frank Binder of M/Y XEIA advocates for spaces “properly designed for the sea,” while Heigo Paartalu emphasizes the multi-functionality of every square meter. All converge on a major challenge: crew management, whose turnover compromises the overall experience.

Refit: the unexpected ecological transformation lever

The final roundtable demonstrated how existing yachts can significantly reduce their footprint without radical transformations. Robin Savigny proved that a simple measurement device can generate 24% electricity savings on a 60m yacht, while Arthur Bohr illustrated how replacing 520 halogen bulbs with LEDs can save up to 57,000 liters of fuel annually.

Monaco charts the course: Key takeaways from the inaugural World Yachting Summit

This gathering, showcasing an industry worth €567 million in the Principality, testifies to a collective awareness: the future of luxury yachting now combines sustainability, innovation, and adaptation to new societal demands, with nearly 100 businesses across the supply chain working together through the Cluster Yachting Monaco.