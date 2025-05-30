Ecotourism Festival: Castérino celebrates nature this weekend

Just a stone’s throw from Monaco, the small village of Castérino will be transformed into an eco-tourism sanctuary on 31 May and 1 June 2025, offering a green getaway for those who love authentic nature.

Located in the unspoilt setting of the Mercantour National Park, the Ecotourism Festival’s second edition promises total immersion in an area where nature still rules the roost. With free admission, everyone can discover this life-size sustainability laboratory.

The programme, skilfully put together by the Menton Riviera & Merveilles Tourist Office, elegantly blends the ancestral with the contemporary. Workshops on herbalism for families sit side by side with outdoor yoga sessions, while Julien Vidal’s talks on “Travel in 2030” are combined with nature walks led by enthusiastic guides.

The mountain lifestyle

Craftspeople from the Roya Valley show off their age-old skills: paper for planting, local produce and Alpine culinary traditions. New to 2025, the climbing wall promises unforgettable vertical thrills for the more adventurous visitor.

Accessible by public transport from Menton using the Zest lines, Castérino is the perfect antidote after the Grand Prix weekend’s hustle and bustle in Monaco.

More info: Ecotourism Festival in Castérino