How to be prepared for the Monaco Grand Prix

In the stands that are out in the open, opt for a hat that protects the back of your neck from the sun © Srinivas Bandari - Unsplash

Noise-cancelling headphones, sun cream and good shoes: make sure you can make the most of the legendary Monaco Grand Prix, with our tips on how to enjoy the show in comfort.

A not-to-be-missed event on the Formula 1 calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix attracts thousands of spectators to the Principality’s narrow streets every year. Between the roaring car engines, the Mediterranean sun and the unusual layout of the circuit, careful preparation is required to turn the day into an unforgettable experience. Here’s an overview of the spectator’s essential equipment, plus some practical tips.

Protect yourself from the noise

The roar of Formula 1 engines can reach in excess of 140 decibels in certain sections of the Monegasque circuit. By way of comparison, the threshold for ear pain is around 120 decibels, and prolonged exposure to noise levels of over 85 decibels can cause irreversible damage. More sensitive than an adult, an unprotected child at a Grand Prix is liable to suffer potentially permanent hearing damage.

So make sure you have earplugs with the highest noise reduction rate (NRR, 30 dB minimum).

(NRR, 30 dB minimum). Special noise-cancelling headphones are essential for children and teenagers.

are essential for children and teenagers. Ideally, a combination of earplugs and headphones will provide optimum protection, particularly in areas with high resonance, such as the tunnel entrance or the Rascasse section.

Coping with the gradient and preventing discomfort

The route’s urban layout also poses challenges in terms of comfort. Suitable shoes for the gradient in Monaco’s streets are crucial for getting from one viewpoint to another. Although the grandstands are strategically placed, they can become uncomfortable after several hours: a portable seat cushion is a wise investment.

https://www.monaco-tribune.com/en/2024/04/where-to-enjoy-monaco-grand-prix-if-not-in-the-stands/

Protect yourself from the vagaries of the Mediterranean weather

Although the Mediterranean climate can be unpredictable at the end of May in Monaco, if the sun is out, the lack of shade in the grandstands can turn a fun day out into a real ordeal in the heat. Make sure you have suitable protection:

Lightweight, light-coloured clothing , ideally made from breathable materials such as linen. A light, long-sleeved shirt provides better protection than a t-shirt, as you can adjust coverage in line with exposure.

, ideally made from breathable materials such as linen. A light, long-sleeved shirt provides better protection than a t-shirt, as you can adjust coverage in line with exposure. A simple cap or a hat that also covers the ears and the back of the neck, areas that are particularly prone to sunburn. Don’t forget the essential sunglasses!

or a hat that also covers the ears and the back of the neck, areas that are particularly prone to sunburn. Don’t forget the essential sunglasses! Sun cream , applied generously and regularly to all exposed areas.

, applied generously and regularly to all exposed areas. Clothing to keep out the cold, wind and rain (sweatshirt, raincoat, poncho).

Waterproof protection for your belongings, camera or smartphone.

Monaco Grand Prix 2025: how to get there and get around town

Stay hydrated and eat

Given the price of drinks around the circuit, you’d be well advised to think ahead. Security checks allow access with food and non-alcoholic drinks, provided they are not in glass or metal containers. Remember to take:

a bottle of water

a small portable ventilator or a folding fan

or a Several water bottle filling points are available on the circuit.

https://www.monaco-tribune.com/en/2024/05/princely-couple-witness-charles-leclercs-historic-monaco-grand-prix-victory/

Use digital tools

The spectator experience has changed considerably with the advent of digital tools. The official Grand Prix app, which can be downloaded free of charge, provides real-time performance monitoring and an interactive map of the circuit.

Take a power bank along to recharge your devices

Souvenirs and merchandise

For souvenir hunters, the official Automobile Club de Monaco shop stocks an exclusive collection of “Grand Prix F1 de Monaco” accessories. Do note, however, that shipments from the online shop are suspended from 21 to 26 May, with preference given to purchases on site.