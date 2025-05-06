Pimping in Monaco: Sass’ Café sentenced on appeal

Monaco’s Court of Appeal has overturned the lower court’s decision, handing down suspended prison sentences to the emblematic Monegasque establishment and its management.

On Monday 5 May 2025, Monaco’s Court of Appeal delivered its verdict in the pimping case involving the Sass’ Café, the Principality’s famous nightclub. Proprietor Samuel “Samy” Trèves and his former manager Pascal Cotillon were acquitted at the first trial in May 2024 but both have now received one-year suspended prison sentences. SARL Sass’ Café was also fined €18,000.

The decision comes after a Franco-Monegasque investigation, which began in 2020, accused the establishment of having introduced “an institutionalised policy” concerning the presence of sex workers. According to the prosecution, “prostitution had been managed and supervised using software with the letter T for ‘travailleurs’ (workers), quotas and admission fees.”

Employees also punished

Three former Sass’ employees also received suspended prison sentences: 18 months and a €3,000 fine for Konan Thierry D., 12 months and a €2,000 fine for Jérémy C., and 4 months and a €1,000 fine for Assia A. These sentences are similar to those handed down at the first trial.

A defendant with no connection to the establishment, Veronika M., was sentenced to 8 months in prison and fined €100,000 for renting out several of her flats to sex workers without a lease and in cash.

A case that raises questions

In reaction to the decision, Antoine Vey, lawyer for Samuel Trèves and Sass’ Café, told the AFP: “It is unfair for Sass’ to be used as a scapegoat. With prostitution being legal and tolerance well-established in Monaco, why were Samuel T. and Sass’ singled out for prosecution over others? Will the State of Monaco now prosecute and convict itself?”

The lawyer announced his intention to file several appeals against the decision.

As a reminder, Sass’ Café, founded 30 years ago by Sassa Trèves, father of Samuel Trèves is a popular Monegasque nightspot, that has also expanded to Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Sex workers are no longer accepted there, according to management.