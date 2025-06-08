8th Anniversary of the Orthodox Church of Monaco and Saint Elena

The Orthodox Church of Monaco and of Saint Elena / All rights reserved

Saturday, June 7, 2025, will mark a new milestone in the spiritual history of the Principality with the celebration of the eighth anniversary of the Saint Elena parish of the Orthodox Church of Monaco.

This year’s celebration promises to be particularly solemn with the exceptional presence of clergy members representing the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR), the Romanian Orthodox Church (RomOC), and the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC), thus embodying the universality of Orthodox faith beyond national boundaries.

The day will begin at 10:00 AM with the Divine Liturgy at Saint Paul’s Church, located at 22 Avenue de Grande-Bretagne, a venue that will welcome the faithful in a spirit of remarkable communion. This fraternal collaboration with Saint Paul’s Anglican Church of Monte Carlo perfectly illustrates the spirit of inter-religious dialogue that characterises Monaco.

At noon, celebrants will gather at “Pulcinella” restaurant, 17 Rue du Portier, for a festive cocktail followed by a luncheon. This convivial gathering, a true extension of the liturgy, will allow members of the Orthodox community of all nationalities to share a moment of fraternity around the table.

The Saint Elena parish requests a contribution of 100 euros for adults and 50 euros for children, a donation that supports the activities of this young community. Reservations are made by bank transfer to “Eglise orthodoxe de Monaco” (IBAN: MC58 3000 3009 0900 0500 2769 074, BIC: SOGEMCM1).



For any additional information, the community invites contact via egliseorthodoxe@monaco.mc or on Instagram @egliseorthodoxemonaco.