AS Monaco relaunches season ticket campaign with discount deals!

There are at least 21 matches on the 2025-2026 season ticket programme, including four European fixtures against the continent's top teams © AS Monaco

After a historic season including a return to the Champions League and record attendances, the Principality Club has announced its full offering for the 2025-2026 season. On the programme: Ligue 1, Champions League and Coupe de France, all from just 20 euros per month.

AS Monaco is riding high on the success of its Centenary season. On Monday 2 June, the Principality club officially launched its season ticket campaign for 2025-2026, with a proposal that should appeal to the most, erm, seasoned supporters and newcomers alike.

AS Monaco: Thiago Scuro wants to “take the next step” by drawing inspiration from the “PSG mentality”

A historic return to the Champions League

AS Monaco will be making back-to-back appearances in Europe’s most prestigious competition for the first time since 2018. Their qualification, thanks to their third place in McDonald’s Ligue 1, opens up new horizons for the Red and Whites.

The exploit is part of an exceptional positive trend, driven by a season that included the Centenary festivities and a spectacular 20% increase in attendance at the Stade Louis-II.

© AS Monaco

Ligue 1 : AS Monaco impressively defeat Lyon to secure Champions League qualification

An all-in-one package at an attractive price

Its growing popularity has encouraged the club to continue with its aggressive pricing strategy. The 2025-2026 season ticket offers a complete package including Ligue 1, the Champions League and the French Cup, available from as little as €20 per month for the reduced rates in the Pesages stands.

It’s an exceptional deal that enables you to attend a minimum of 21 matches at the Stade Louis-II, including four European fixtures against the continent’s top teams. It makes elite football accessible to as many people as possible.

Eric Dier joins AS Monaco on free transfer from Bayern Munich

Payment in instalments and exclusive benefits

Like last year, which saw a big increase in the number of new subscribers, AS Monaco is banking on easy payment plans. Season tickets purchased before July 31, can be paid in 10 interest-free instalments, spreading the cost over several months.

Aside from matches, a season ticket entitles the holder to a whole host of privileges: preferential rates, discounts in the official shop and, a welcome new feature, the possibility of lending your season ticket in electronic form if you can’t make a match (conditions apply).

There are several guarantees too: you keep the same seat for all the competitions included with the season ticket, provided you subscribe before 31 July.

How to sign up

Existing season tickets can already be renewed via the online ticketing service until 31 July. Newcomers will have to wait until 10 June to get their ‘golden ticket’.

It’s a chance you should grab quickly if you want to be part of what promises to be an exciting season at the Stade Louis-II!

© AS Monaco

AS Monaco: Ilies Belmokhtar and Nick Mokabakila sign first professional contracts