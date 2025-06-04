‘Les Nocturnes de la Villa’: 14 shows under the stars at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild

The 'Nocturnes de la Villa' are back for a 3rd edition from 14 July to 26 August 2025 © Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild

The Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild will be hosting a new edition of the Nocturnes de la Villa on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 14 July to 26 August 2025.

Organised by the Académie des Beaux-Arts under the artistic direction of Muriel Mayette-Holtz, the event features 14 immersive evenings in the grounds that overlook Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

© Studio Loic Bisoli

Visitors can picnic on the lawns and visit the Villa’s interior from 8 pm, then enjoy a show from sunset.

The programme includes classical music, jazz, French songs and theatrical performances. The line-up includes Thomas Dutronc, Angélique Kidjo, André Manoukian & Rosemary Standley, Patxi Garat, Brigitte Fossey, David Enhco and magician Larsène. The Orchestre national de Cannes will perform with Laurent Petitgirard holding the baton, while evenings of readings, music and contemporary dance are also part of the cycle.

© Studio Loic Bisoli

The 14-night programme

Thomas Dutronc © Yann Orhan

14 July : Thomas Dutronc (concert) – Il n’est jamais trop tard (It’s never too late)

: Thomas Dutronc (concert) – Il n’est jamais trop tard (It’s never too late) 15 July : The Opera Locos (comic opera)

: The Opera Locos (comic opera) 21 July : Rosemary Standley & André Manoukian (concert) – La vie secrète des chansons (The secret life of songs)

: Rosemary Standley & André Manoukian (concert) – La vie secrète des chansons (The secret life of songs) 22 July : Laurent Petitgirard & the Orchestre National de Cannes (classical music) – Vertiges de la harpe (Harp Vertigo)

: Laurent Petitgirard & the Orchestre National de Cannes (classical music) – Vertiges de la harpe (Harp Vertigo) 28 July : Marie-Christine Barrault & Jacqueline Bourgès-Maunoury (musical reading) – George Sand’s diary

Larsène (magic) – Le spectacle énerveillant (An annoyingly fascinating show)

: Marie-Christine Barrault & Jacqueline Bourgès-Maunoury (musical reading) – George Sand’s diary Larsène (magic) – Le spectacle énerveillant (An annoyingly fascinating show) 29 July : Angélique Kidjo (concert) – Voice and piano

: Angélique Kidjo (concert) – Voice and piano 4 August : Thibault Cauvin (concert) – Le concert de mes 40 ans (My 40th birthday concert)

: Thibault Cauvin (concert) – Le concert de mes 40 ans (My 40th birthday concert) 5 August : Pierre Génisson & Bruno Fontaine (clarinet and piano) – Songbook

: Pierre Génisson & Bruno Fontaine (clarinet and piano) – Songbook 11 August : Romain Leleu Sextet (trumpet and strings) – Nuit fantastique (Fantastic night)

: Romain Leleu Sextet (trumpet and strings) – Nuit fantastique (Fantastic night) 12 August : Patxi Garat (concert) – Le monde est beau (The world is beautiful)

: Patxi Garat (concert) – Le monde est beau (The world is beautiful) 18 August : Larsène (Magic) – Le spectacle énerveillant (An annoyingly fascinating show)

: Larsène (Magic) – Le spectacle énerveillant (An annoyingly fascinating show) 19 August : Brigitte Fossey (musical poetry) – L’amour dans L’Éducation sentimentale de Flaubert (Love in Flaubert’s Sentimental Education)

Gaël Rougegrez (dance) – AMOUR h

: Brigitte Fossey (musical poetry) – L’amour dans L’Éducation sentimentale de Flaubert (Love in Flaubert’s Sentimental Education) Gaël Rougegrez (dance) – AMOUR h 25 August: David Enhco & Marc Perrenoud (jazz) – Chet (Tribute to Chet Baker)

David Enhco & Marc Perrenoud (jazz) – Chet (Tribute to Chet Baker) 26 August : David Enhco & The Amazing Keystone Big Band (jazz) – George Gershwin

© Studio Loic Bisoli

Practical details

Tickets start at 35 euros (20 euros for children), with a show + picnic option (60 euros). The shows take place outdoors, with no seating, on the lawns of the formal gardens (you’re advised to bring a blanket).

Where : 1 Avenue Ephrussi de Rothschild, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

When: Every Monday and Tuesday from 14 July to 26 August, from 8 pm to midnight.

To book: www.villa-ephrussi.com.

June in Monaco: our diary means you won’t miss a thing!