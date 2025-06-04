‘Les Nocturnes de la Villa’: 14 shows under the stars at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild
The Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild will be hosting a new edition of the Nocturnes de la Villa on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 14 July to 26 August 2025.
Organised by the Académie des Beaux-Arts under the artistic direction of Muriel Mayette-Holtz, the event features 14 immersive evenings in the grounds that overlook Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.
Visitors can picnic on the lawns and visit the Villa’s interior from 8 pm, then enjoy a show from sunset.
The programme includes classical music, jazz, French songs and theatrical performances. The line-up includes Thomas Dutronc, Angélique Kidjo, André Manoukian & Rosemary Standley, Patxi Garat, Brigitte Fossey, David Enhco and magician Larsène. The Orchestre national de Cannes will perform with Laurent Petitgirard holding the baton, while evenings of readings, music and contemporary dance are also part of the cycle.
The 14-night programme
- 14 July : Thomas Dutronc (concert) – Il n’est jamais trop tard (It’s never too late)
- 15 July : The Opera Locos (comic opera)
- 21 July : Rosemary Standley & André Manoukian (concert) – La vie secrète des chansons (The secret life of songs)
- 22 July : Laurent Petitgirard & the Orchestre National de Cannes (classical music) – Vertiges de la harpe (Harp Vertigo)
- 28 July : Marie-Christine Barrault & Jacqueline Bourgès-Maunoury (musical reading) – George Sand’s diary
Larsène (magic) – Le spectacle énerveillant (An annoyingly fascinating show)
- 29 July : Angélique Kidjo (concert) – Voice and piano
- 4 August : Thibault Cauvin (concert) – Le concert de mes 40 ans (My 40th birthday concert)
- 5 August : Pierre Génisson & Bruno Fontaine (clarinet and piano) – Songbook
- 11 August : Romain Leleu Sextet (trumpet and strings) – Nuit fantastique (Fantastic night)
- 12 August : Patxi Garat (concert) – Le monde est beau (The world is beautiful)
- 18 August : Larsène (Magic) – Le spectacle énerveillant (An annoyingly fascinating show)
- 19 August : Brigitte Fossey (musical poetry) – L’amour dans L’Éducation sentimentale de Flaubert (Love in Flaubert’s Sentimental Education)
Gaël Rougegrez (dance) – AMOUR h
- 25 August: David Enhco & Marc Perrenoud (jazz) – Chet (Tribute to Chet Baker)
- 26 August : David Enhco & The Amazing Keystone Big Band (jazz) – George Gershwin
Practical details
Tickets start at 35 euros (20 euros for children), with a show + picnic option (60 euros). The shows take place outdoors, with no seating, on the lawns of the formal gardens (you’re advised to bring a blanket).
- Where : 1 Avenue Ephrussi de Rothschild, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
- When: Every Monday and Tuesday from 14 July to 26 August, from 8 pm to midnight.
- To book: www.villa-ephrussi.com.