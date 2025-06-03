June in Monaco: our diary means you won’t miss a thing!

The fine weather is back, and with it the summer buzz in Monaco. Many of you will be here for the high season, so here’s a handy round-up of upcoming events in the Principality!

With the Fête de la Musique, music will feature strongly on the Monegasque events calendar in June. On 21 June, Franco-Swiss DJ Mosimann will be setting Port Hercule alight for an electric evening. And that’s just for starters!

Celebrating music:

As well as Mosimann, music lovers and musicians will be well looked after in June in the Principality. A new Jam Session is planned on June 4 at La Condamine market.

On the classical front, the Orchestre Philarmonique de Monaco will be performing at the Auditorium Rainier III on 5, 8, 15 and 22 June and at the Maison de France on 10 June for a Ravel Tribute.

The Diocese of Monaco will welcome the Christian worship group Be Witness on Saturday 28 June at 7pm on the Place du Campanin for a unique concert. Tickets are on sale online at preferential rates, full price €15.

And for those who appreciate music while enjoying a good meal by the beach, La Note Bleue is launching its Summer Music Festival, with concerts scheduled for every weekend in June! Larvotto beach is where it’s all happening, the full programme is on their website.

Don’t misses:

The traditional Festival de la Télévision is back from 13 to 17 June for its 64th edition. A free fan zone will allow fans to meet their favourite stars, and for an even more immersive experience, VIP tickets and “OMG” (private meetings) passes are available.

The Princely Couple attended the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival last year © Communication department

Food lovers can discover a menu devised by Alain Ducasse and Albert Adrià during the Étoilés festival on Friday 20 June. The Louis XV is the venue for a six-course tasting menu priced at €750, including wine and food pairings.

To be or not to be?

The Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a special week on the theme of “Truth”, from 10 to 15 June. Morning sessions, conferences and debates are planned, including a special evening with Gad Elmaleh and Mouloud Achour on 19 June at the Théâtre Princesse Grace. The full programme is available online.

Morning sessions are organised every day at the Marché de la Condamine during Rencontres Philosophiques week © Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco

For children:

The Bricks Académie is back at the Espace Léo Ferré! 8 to 12 year olds who attend school or live in the Principality, will be tasked with saving the world with Lego brick challenges. If you want to join in, you’ll need to book your ticket and, above all, come dressed as your favourite superhero/ine!

The superheroes are ready to challenge the children © Mairie de Monaco

On 14 and 15 June, the Place du Palais will be a hive of activity with the 6th Gathering of the Grimaldi Historic Sites. In a festive, family-friendly atmosphere, people of all ages can enjoy shows, cultural events, craft demonstrations, games and creative workshops. The event will open with a speech by Prince Albert II, with guest municipalities from France and Italy in attendance, and will close on a high note with a major sound and light show on Saturday evening!

And for adults:

A selection of vintage films by pioneers of Monegasque amateur cinema will be screened at the Institut Audiovisuel de Monaco on June 5. A special screening of Cinéam productions will start at 6.30 pm. There will be a number of films in a variety of genres, including fiction, arthouse and documentary. The price is €5 per person, and we strongly advise you to book your seat (+377 97 98 43 26 or by e-mail info@institut-audiovisuel.mc)

On 15 June, the Musée d’Anthropologie throws open its doors for the European Archaeology Days: guided tours, workshops, meetings with specialists… It’s a free event, with advanced booking required, where you can discover the science of the past in a whole new way. The permanent and temporary exhibitions will be freely accessible, with mediation spaces for friendly discussions.

The Green Shift Festival returns to the Larvotto promenade on June 4, 5, and 6 with three free evening events. Launched in 2023 by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the festival offers a new approach to ecology, bringing together art, culture and environmental commitment. It kicks off with a ‘Welcome to 2050’ evening, set in a future where the ecological transition has been a success. Come along on Thursday 5 June for an immersive celebration of living things, and the festival will close on an artistic note with “Music & Ecology” on Friday 6 June.

Something practical

On 6 June, the Munegu Repair Café will be at La Condamine market from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm Bring any items you need repaired: on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s a great way to extend the life of non-bulky items, with the help of volunteer ‘fixer-uppers’.

Your non-bulky items are ready to be repaired! © Communication Department / Philippe Fitte

