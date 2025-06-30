Osaka World Expo: Monaco celebrates National Day with strong ecological message

The Principality made a big impression during its National Day at the Japanese World Expo, where Prince Albert II championed a sustainable vision of the future.

On Saturday 28 June, the Princely Family took part in the official celebrations for Monaco National Day at Expo Osaka Kansai 2025. The day began with a traditional tea ceremony, followed by a performance by the Prince’s Carabineri Orchestra at the National Day Hall, in the presence of Princess Hisako of Takamado.

In his official address, Prince Albert II underlined Monaco’s commitment: “This essential reflection invites us to question our lifestyles, our aspirations and the imperative of fully integrating environmental protection into our development. ” The Sovereign stressed the need to rethink our models: “Any notion of development can now only be conceived in harmony with the environment.”

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Closer diplomatic ties

Located in the “Connecting Lives” zone, the Monegasque pavilion, dubbed Take Care of Wonder, provides an immersive experience in three stages: the sensory gallery, the Monaco Green Lab and the ocean room. With over 550,000 visitors already so far, it embodies the environmental values that the Principality holds dear.

The official visit continued with a tour of the Japanese, Saudi and French pavilions, illustrating Monaco’s international openness. The Prince concluded his day by symbolically presenting an olive tree to the Mayor of Osaka, an emblematic gesture of peace between peoples.

Barbagiuans play away to Japan

Alongside the official festivities, a brand new sporting event was staged on National Day: the “United Through Legends” charity match at Osaka’s Panasonic Stadium. For the first time since Louis Ducruet took over as club president, the Barbagiuans have become an international team! They took on a selection of Japanese legends, watched by Prince Albert II.

© Stéphane Danna – Communication department

Princess Hisako Norihito of Takamado gave the kick-off from the touchline, as Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie looked on © Stéphane Danna – Communication department

The Monegasque team, which included the likes of Marcel Desailly, Robert Pires and Patrice Evra, won 4-3 in a thrilling match. The proceeds were donated to Fight Aids Monaco and charities helping victims of the Noto earthquake in 2024.

The evening ended at the Expo Hall with a performance by the Ballets de Monte-Carlo and the Princess Grace Académie de la Danse.