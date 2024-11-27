Alain Ducasse and Shichiken sake brewery unite: a culinary fusion of French and Japanese traditions

It is already been three years since the historic house of Shichiken and Monegasque chef Alain Ducasse teamed up on the theme of Japanese sake. This autumn, the duo went on a global culinary tour.

In the realm of haute cuisine, collaborations that bridge diverse culinary traditions often lead to extraordinary gastronomic experiences. A prime example is the partnership between Monegasque chef Alain Ducasse and the historic Japanese sake brewery, Shichiken. This alliance has not only produced innovative beverages but also orchestrated exclusive dining events that celebrate the fusion of Japanese and French culinary arts.

Advertising

A Fusion of traditions

Founded in 1750 in Hakushu, nestled in the Japanese Alps, Shichiken is renowned for its exceptional sake, crafted using the pure waters of Mount Kaikoma. This pristine water, enriched with natural minerals, imparts a unique depth to their sakes. The Kitahara family, with Tsushima Kitahara as the 13th-generation master brewer, continues to uphold this rich tradition.

© Jordan Sapally © Jordan Sapally

Alain Ducasse, a culinary maestro with a global presence, has always been an advocate for innovation while respecting traditional techniques. His collaboration with Shichiken began in 2021, resulting in the creation of the “Alain Ducasse Sparkling Sake.” This beverage marries the elegance of French champagne-making methods with Japanese sake craftsmanship, offering a unique tasting experience.

Innovative creations

The partnership further evolved with the introduction of the “Alain Ducasse Sustainable Spirit” in 2023. This spirit is distilled from sake lees—a by-product of sake brewing—and aged for three years in whisky barrels from the Suntory Hakushu Distillery. The result is a complex flavour profile that reflects both sustainability and innovation, core values shared by both Shichiken and Ducasse.

Alain Ducasse: From a farm in Landes to the Principality of Monaco

Global culinary tour

In 2024, the collaboration took a dynamic turn with the “Shichiken & Alain Ducasse Around the World” tour. This gastronomic journey commenced on October 22 at Beige Alain Ducasse in Tokyo and spanned seven cities, including Bangkok, Naples, Monaco, Paris, London, and New York. Each event featured exclusive dinners that harmonized French cuisine with Japanese sake, showcasing the versatility and depth of Shichiken’s offerings alongside Ducasse’s culinary expertise.

Alain Ducasse © Jordan Sapally Tsushima Kitahara © Jordan Sapally

Exclusive event at Le Louis XV

A highlight of this tour was the exclusive dinner held on October 31 at Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse in Monte-Carlo. Chef Emmanuel Pilon crafted a four-course menu that celebrated Mediterranean flavors, each course thoughtfully paired with Shichiken’s sakes, including the two Alain Ducasse vintages. Maxime Pastor, the head sommelier, guided guests through the nuanced profiles of these Japanese beverages, enhancing the dining experience.

Shichiken dinner at Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse – © Jordan Sapally

A testament to culinary synergy

This collaboration exemplifies how culinary traditions from different cultures can intertwine to create innovative and memorable experiences. By blending the meticulous craftsmanship of Japanese sake brewing with the artistry of French gastronomy, Shichiken and Alain Ducasse have set a precedent for future cross-cultural culinary endeavors.

As the world of gastronomy continues to evolve, such partnerships highlight the endless possibilities that arise when tradition meets innovation, offering diners a taste of global harmony on their plates and in their glasses.