The Louis XV – Alain Ducasse to blend Japanese traditions with French gastronomy for exclusive dinner

Hurry to book a table at the Louis XV – Alain Ducasse for 31 October!

It’s already been three years since the historic house of Shichiken and Monegasque chef Alain Ducasse teamed up on the theme of Japanese sake. Together, they created the “Alain Ducasse Sparkling Sake” aperitif and the “Alain Ducasse Sustainable Spirit”, which can serve as a digestif or a base for a cocktail.

Advertising

And their collaboration is set to continue as they are organising a world tour that will kick off on 22 October 2024 at Beige Alain Ducasse, in Tokyo, and extend to seven Ducasse restaurants around the world, including a stop in Monaco.

Alain Ducasse’s Louis XV voted second-best restaurant in the world

On 31 October, a lucky few will be able to enjoy a unique experience themed around sake and French gastronomy at the Louis XV – Alain Ducasse. In collaboration with Yamanashi Meijo Shichiken, the restaurant will be serving a four-course dinner, designed by Chef Emmanuel Pilon (€450 including food & wine pairings).

In the spotlight will be Mediterranean flavours enhanced by Shichiken’s sakes, including the two Alain Ducasse vintages. The Louis XV’s head sommelier, Maxime Pastor, will of course be there to reveal all the subtlety and depth of these Japanese alcoholic beverages.

Founded in 1750 in Hakushu, in the Japanese Alps, Yamanshi Meijo is an iconic sake house, known for the exceptional purity of its water from Mount Kaikoma. The water is essential to the brewing process, and is enriched with natural minerals, giving a unique depth to the House’s sakes. Today, the tradition of brewing sake at Yamanashi Meijo is still maintained by the Kitahara family, with Tsushima Kitahara the 13th generation master brewer.