Alain Ducasse’s Louis XV voted second-best restaurant in the world

LA LISTE, which ranks 1000 establishments worldwide, gave its verdict in November, for the year 2024.

“I’m trying to continue to make sure that this restaurant remains one of the best in the world, because the setting I’ve been given and the products I receive allow me to do just that.” Alain Ducasse, the world’s most Michelin-starred Chef, and who has restaurants in many countries, was the guest on the Monaco Info Podcast, where he talked about the excellence of the Louis XV in Monaco, which opened over 30 years ago.

“He’s a great professional,” says Alain Ducasse of Emmanuel Pilon, who now runs the kitchens at the Monegasque restaurant, mentioning that they have worked together for “around fifteen years.” “Emmanuel is very familiar with Mediterranean cuisine, and brings with him a wealth of experience, exceedingly high standards and sensitivity. With his creative approach to food on board, we are looking forward to taking the restaurant’s simple, natural cuisine to new heights ,” writes Alain Ducasse on the Monte-Carlo SBM website.

It was in Monaco that the Chef obtained his first star, and Alain Ducasse also mentioned his relationship with Prince Rainier III, one of “mutual trust.” “Every time, I had to tell him if I’d won one or lost one. When I had three stars in New York and three in Paris but was about to lose one in Monaco, I went to see him and said: here’s what’s going to happen. He used to say to me: “I still believe in you.”

“The taste and touch that Monaco’s know-how provides is unique and enhances what we do in Tokyo,” says Alain Ducasse, explaining that Mediterranean cuisine has had an impact on many of his establishments.