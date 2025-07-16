Louis and Marie Ducruet celebrate 50 years of Europa-Park

The Princely family was on hand on 11 July to celebrate the half-century of the German park, voted nine times the world’s best park.

Louis and Marie Ducruet attended the gala evening organised at the Europa-Park Arena to mark the theme park’s 50th anniversary. The event was also attended by a number of French celebrities, including Anthony Colette, Delphine Wespiser (Miss France 2012), Miss Alsace 2025 Julie Decroix, and Racing Club de Strasbourg players.

On the big screen, guests were able to relive the most memorable moments in the park’s history, from its beginnings in 1975 to its current status as an international destination that welcomes over six million visitors a year, 21% of whom are French. On stage, a host of Europa-Park artists and musicians put on a lively show, accompanied by a refined menu from a two-star chef.

Delphine Wespiser accompanied by Roger Erhart © Europapark

A message from Prince Albert II

In a video message, Prince Albert II said: “Happy 50th birthday! The Mack family has built a legacy through vision, expertise and traditions. Today, as you prepare to welcome your 150 millionth visitor, your success continues to inspire, as does the family spirit that drives it.”

Among the highlights of the anniversary weekend on the theme of “Celebrating under the stars,” visitors to the park were able to admire hot-air balloons, a stratospheric balloon and Europa-Park’s Zeppelin, from which two extreme athletes performed a spectacular wingsuit jump at 260 km/h.

A number of VIPs were able to discover Europa-Park and its 100 attractions and shows for the first time. After taking two rides on the “Silver Star” rollercoaster in the future Monegasque section with his wife, Louis Ducruet said: “We’re big theme park fans, we love thrills and we’re looking forward to discovering Europa-Park.” As he got off “Voltron Nevera” Anthony Colette exclaimed: “Incredible, this roller coaster is the real deal! I didn’t think Europa-Park was so vast. I’ll be back with my mates for sure!”

The Princely Family’s involvement in the celebrations echoes the announcement of a new Monaco-themed section at Europe-Park, due to complete in 2026. The new area is intended to allow visitors to experience the Principality’s unique atmosphere within the German amusement park.