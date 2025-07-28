Two young hearts saved: Monaco performs emergency cardiac surgery

In a show of international solidarity, the Monaco Collectif Humanitaire non-profit has just given a second chance to two children who came from the other side of the world to have their fragile hearts mended.

A journey of hope from Africa

Mia, aged two, and Fayah, aged nine, crossed the ocean from Burundi and Madagascar in the hope of an operation that was impossible in their home country. Thanks to Aviation Sans Frontières, the two young patients landed in the Principality a fortnight ago, and were hosted by volunteer families from the Monegasque Red Cross.

At Monaco’s Cardio-Thoracic Centre, reputed for its medical excellence and a loyal partner of the MCH since 2008, the healthcare staff set to work with their expertise and the special attention to detail that is the hallmark of Monegasque medicine. These remarkable operations illustrate a striking reality: although 90% of the Collectif’s operations now take place in partner countries, certain pathologies still require the Principality’s sophisticated technical facilities.

Outstanding support from donors

On Thursday 24 July, the generous patrons gathered for a cheque presentation ceremony. Children & Future, the MCH’s principal donor, Monaco Aide et Présence, AMADE and Amitié Sans Frontières Internationale all renewed their commitment. ASFI even organised a sports tournament to help finance one of the Monegasque operations.

Since its creation, Monaco Collectif Humanitaire has transformed the lives of over 630 children. Despite this remarkable generosity, however, there is still an immense need, given the scale of children’s cardiac disease worldwide.