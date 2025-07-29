World Drowning Prevention Day: Princess Charlene Foundation at the Stade Nautique

The Foundation gave youngsters under 18 free access to the swimming pool for the whole day, and helped them take a water proficiency test © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

On Friday 25 July, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation organised a major prevention event at the Stade Nautique Rainier III.

The Principality put in place a comprehensive awareness operation to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, 25 July, which was introduced by the UN in 2021. Monaco Town Hall, the Monegasque Red Cross, the Maritime Police and the Fire Service joined forces with the Foundation. A prevention village was set up at the entrance to the complex to enable members of the public to learn about the work being carried out by the different Monegasque authorities. Visitors were able to watch swimming pool lifesaving demonstrations by lifeguards and learn first aid techniques.

The Princess Charlene Foundation focused on minors in particular, providing them with free access to the facilities throughout the day. The young participants were also able to take the aquatic proficiency test, an essential test for assessing their safety in the water. This follows recommendations of the World Health Organisation, which considers drowning to be a “silent epidemic.” The resolution adopted by the United Nations in April 2021 states that the issue requires coordinated national and local measures.