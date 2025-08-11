Best picnic spots in and around Monaco

Looking to grab a bite in a charming outdoor spot in the Principality? From urban vistas to coastal paths, here is our selection of the most pleasant places to picnic.

In Monaco

Larvotto

It’s hard to find a more iconic beach than Larvotto. Its light-coloured sand and turquoise water are made for relaxation, whether in the height of summer or on a mild winter’s day. The sound of the waves in the background and the view of the horizon create the perfect setting for a relaxed picnic. You can sit on the sand itself or on the seafront benches, perfect for watching passers-by while enjoying a snack.

Jardins Saint-Martin

In the Rocher district, these gardens combine Mediterranean elegance with refreshing vegetation. The paths lined with century-old trees provide shady areas, ideal for a seat away from the hustle and bustle. Statues, fountains and breathtaking views of the sea turn a simple lunch break into a contemplative experience. Here, you can savour the scenery as much as the contents of your picnic basket!

Around Fontvieille

In the Parc de Fontvieille, the Princess Grace Rose Garden provides a calming green setting. The carefully tended flowerbeds give off a subtle fragrance, especially in spring. While the rose garden itself is purely for walking around, the surrounding green spaces, such as those near the children’s play area, offer a charming setting where you can lay down your tablecloth.

There is even a dog park next to the Princess Grace Rose Garden in the Fontvieille district © Monaco Tribune

Fort Antoine / Rocher promontory

A former fortification that has been converted into an open-air theatre, Fort Antoine is one of the most picturesque spots for a tasty break. With its circular amphitheatre, stones steeped in history and bird’s-eye sea views, its atmosphere is both cultural and maritime. And therefore ideal if you’re looking for peace and quiet, and magnificent views.

Monaco breakwater (solarium)

Walking along the breakwater that protects Port Hercule, you’ll come across an unusual spot: the solarium. It’s the perfect place to see the yachts and sailing boats up close while enjoying your meal. The sea air, mixed with the reflections off the water, adds a unique charm to a spot that visitors are often unaware of.

Outside of Monaco

Sentier des douaniers

The ‘Customs Officers’ path’ winds around the the Mediterranean coastline, providing breathtaking views of cliffs and coves. Along the way, there are little flat areas that are perfect for enjoying a meal while looking out to sea. The scent of pine trees and the sound of the waves complete this typically Mediterranean picture.

Tête de Chien

At an altitude of 550 metres, this promontory looks down on the entire Principality. The panoramic view, which stretches as far as Italy on a clear day, is a reward in itself. It’s an ideal spot for a contemplative picnic, away from the busy city. The feeling of space and freedom is unique.

The ‘sentier des douaniers’ path from Monaco to Roquebrune-Cap-Martin – © Monaco Tribune

Mont Gros

This wooded peak above Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is a peaceful haven. Nature lovers appreciate its quiet spots surrounded by pines and oaks, where birdsong replaces the noise of the city. A perfect spot for a picnic surrounded by greenery.

Stade du Devens

This large expanse in Beausoleil appeals to families because of its play areas and open spaces. Children can run and play while their parents enjoy a relaxing moment in the sun. A practical choice that combines outdoor activities with urban convenience.

The Devens sports park in Beausoleil © Beausoleil municipality

Off-limits spots

In Monaco, there are some very pleasant areas to visit, but that don’t allow you to picnic there. This is the case at the Parc Princesse Antoinette, where a municipal by-law prohibits meals being eaten on site, unless special authorisation is granted. The Japanese Garden, Petite Afrique near the Casino, and the Princess Grace Rose Garden are also purely for strolling and contemplation. It is not permitted to put a tablecloth down there, or share a meal. However, they are well worth a visit for their beauty and peacefulness.

