Mike James turns 35: a look back at his time in Monaco

Mike James is celebrating his 35th birthday. Which seems like an ideal opportunity to look back at the American point guard’s career with AS Monaco Basket so far.

Mike James, who joined AS Monaco Basket in the summer of 2021, celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday 18 August. The top scorer in the history of the Euroleague, the Oregon native has been sporting the Roca vest for four successive – and successful – seasons.

In 2022-2023 in particular, the American point guard was part of an incredibly successful Roca Team. ASM Basket won the French league and cup double that year, as well as reaching the Euroleague final four.

A successful 2023-2024 season for Mike James

The following year, in 2023-2024, the Principality club and the former Milan player produced another tasty vintage by winning a second consecutive Betclic Élite title against Paris Basketball. Mike James was voted MVP of the competition’s play-off finals, shining particularly brightly against the club from the French capital.

Also in 2023-2024, he was voted best player of the Euroleague regular season. Although the team was knocked out by Fenerbahçe in the quarter-finals, he nevertheless became the first player in a French team to win the individual award thanks to an average of 17.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game (over 39 matches).

While he has not always been exemplary off the court this year, Mike James is still the undisputed leader of the Roca Team. Now 35, the man they call ‘The Natural’ will certainly be keen to bring the French championship crown back to the Principality in the Spring.