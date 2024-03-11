Euroleague: record-breaking Mike James, a win for AS Monaco Basket

The Roca Team won (98-80) on Thursday evening, March 7, against Red Star Belgrade. Mike James took the opportunity to become the highest scorer in Euroleague history.

It was a night to remember.

At precisely 7.43 pm and 3’53 from the end of the second quarter, Mike James had scored the 12 points he needed to become the highest scorer in the history of the European competition, with 4464 points to his credit, ahead of the legendary Vasílios Spanoúlis.

A huge ovation for a huge achievement

It was a unique performance, plus it was at home in a packed Gaston-Médecin auditorium that gave its playmaker a huge ovation.

📚 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒚.

👑 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬. pic.twitter.com/PutDCkQ788 — AS Monaco Basket 🇲🇨 (@ASMonaco_Basket) March 7, 2024

“It was a real high for me. The fans gave me a great ovation. It’s a unique feeling to know that people appreciate what you do,” he said at the press conference. “But I was mostly focused on winning the game. I think it’ll hit me more when I’m older, and I can look back on it.”

The Roca Team had a busy match, led by Elie Okobo (14 points, 7 assists) and Donta Hall (10 points, 5/5 shots). Giving them a seventh consecutive Euroleague victory. The next match for Sasa Obradovic’s men is on Thursday, March 14 (20h) at Alba Berlin, currently bottom of the table.